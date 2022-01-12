The future of personalized medicine is here

Jewish Link.- “Personalized medicine against cancer: this used to be the future and now is the present,” he recently told The Jerusalem Post Dr. Yoav Manaster, CEO of Progenetics.

Manaster talked with The Post on trends in the world of cancer diagnostics, personalized medicine, and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on cancer care.

Progenetics, Founded by Manaster in 2015, it bridges the gap between standard medicine and the cutting-edge cancer diagnostic services available today, bringing these innovative technologies to Israeli doctors and patients.

“Today, the idea is to delve into the genomics of the individual patient’s tumor and not talk about statistics, but what can be derived from genomics to see what treatments may work best for the individual patient and what should be avoided,” he said.

As such, Progenetics, representing more than 10 US companies in Israel, offers a wide range of diagnostic tests for cancer patients.

“For patients with metastatic cancer, we try to move every stone to find mutations that drive the tumor and can be targeted for biologic treatments or immunotherapies,” he said.

“Or when you have local tumors that have not spread, the question might be whether to treat or not, so we can save a lot of unnecessary treatments by better diagnosing the aggressiveness of the disease,” he added.

As such, Progenetics offers tests such as the Breast Cancer Index aimed at avoiding unnecessary hormonal treatment, the 4K-Score to rule out aggressive prostate cancer and avoid unnecessary biopsies, and CARIS, a comprehensive genomic test to personalize the treatment of metastatic patients.

“Imagine a patient who had breast cancer five years ago, had surgery, and is scheduled to receive five more years of post-surgery hormone therapy, which has many side effects,” she said. “We have a test that can tell if a woman would respond to this therapy; this reduces 50% of unnecessary treatments ”.

According Manaster, only 25% of patients respond to a certain cancer therapy. “Personalized medicine can tell you which treatments will work for you and which will not, so you can really tailor the treatment for each individual.”

The most advanced test, he said, is Signatera, which monitors the residual tumor that may remain in the body after tumor resection.

“A tumor may not show up on PET-CT, but the disease can come back, so the idea is to find tools to detect and treat it at a much earlier stage,” he said.

While all of these tests and more remain available to Israeli patients, Manaster said the coronavirus pandemic had a negative effect on cancer care.

“Unfortunately, during the pandemic cancer patients visited their doctors less, many are older people and they were afraid of the virus,” he said. “So it is estimated that many patients will die from lack of diagnosis and treatment, as we saw a drop in screening tests.”

He estimates that the world will see the peak of damage from lowered projections two to three years from now.

Today, however, he said, everything is “back to normal” in terms of cancer care. “At the end of the day, people are more afraid of cancer than coronavirus.”

A positive result of the pandemic, he added, is the “empowerment of patients.”

“This concept is that patients are more involved, more educated and more in control of their disease management journey,” he said. “With the coronavirus and all the skepticism about closures and vaccines, patients are now much more involved in the discourse – the medical discourse in general and the management of their own disease in particular.”

Still, while massive progress has been made in personalized medicine, Manaster said Israel you still have a long way to go until you actually implement this field.

“Preventive medicine is something that everyone wants but no one is willing to pay because there are no heroes,” he said. “The medicine of Israel It is one of the best in the world, but in terms of oncodiagnosis, there is a blind spot when it comes to reimbursement and utility ”.

By comparison, in the United States when it comes to diagnostics, he said it is “heaven on earth” as the vast majority of diagnostic tests are reimbursed by insurance. “Everyone talks badly about the US medical system, but for this specific field it is better than anywhere else in the world,” he added.

Still looking to the future Manaster is still very optimistic.

“The field of personalized medicine and diagnostic testing is a booming field,” he said.

Genomic testing today can bring much more precision, digitization, and the future of this field, he added, is in artificial intelligence (AI).

“When you have all the complete genomic data on the one hand and you have the results on the other hand, you give this information to the machine to see which genomic signatures resulted in which results,” he said. “These, in turn, will lead to much better diagnostic tools and complete the personalized medicine revolution.”

The future, he said, is already knocking at the door.

Reproduction authorized with the following mention: © EnlaceJudío

