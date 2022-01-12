The good bye? Oribe Peralta will announce his future on his birthday

Editorial Mediotiempo

The future of Oribe Peralta has become one of the great questions of winter in Mexican soccer, because after being disconnected from Chivas, the Brush could change the scene.

And to curb the wave of rumors, the player himself announced that he will reveal what the day holds for him 12th of January when he turns 38 years old.

“Tomorrow is my birthday and I want to take advantage of that special date for me to share with you news about my football future“he wrote on his Twitter account.

Tomorrow is my birthday and I want to take advantage of that special date for me to share with you news about my football future. See you here: January 12 at 12:12 PM with all the details. pic.twitter.com/lkQBksV30r – Oribe Peralta (@OribePeralta) January 11, 2022

Will you announce your retirement?

The winner of the Gold medal in the Olympic Games from London 2012 can trade freely with any team; just finished the contract with him Guadalajara. At the moment it is known that he had started talks with Alianza de El Salvador.

With Chivas He could barely score two goals since his arrival in the Opening 2019, although in the past it could shine with America Y Santos Laguna, becoming a regular scorer and title winner of MX League Y Concacaf Champions League.

