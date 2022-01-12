The Indians and the Criollos are one win away from returning to the winter baseball final

Brett Rodriguez broke a tie in the eighth with an RBI single and the Indians Mayaguez they scored twice more to beat this Tuesday 5-2 to the Carolina Giants at the Roberto Clemente Walker Stadium and get one win away from returning to the final of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League (Lbprc).

Ahead 3-1 in the semifinal, the tribe will be able to secure their presence for the third time in a row in the championship series with a victory on Wednesday at the Isidoro “Cholo” García Stadium. The Indians have not won the winter title since the 2013-14 season.

Tied 2-2 in the eighth inning, Chavez Young’s double and Jeremy Rivera’s line off pitches by reliever Eddy Tavarez set the stage for Rodriguez, the Indians’ leadoff hitter and Rookie of the Year nominee. The Seattle Mariners in the major leagues hit a grounder through center field for the lead run.

TJ Rivera and Jim Haley pushed two more each, to lift Mayagüez to victory. Right-hander Braden Webb took it upon himself to get the Indians’ last three outs on the road.

Andrés Alvarez leveled the score in the sixth inning for the hosts with a home run down left field. In the fifth, Danny Ortiz gave the Indians the initial lead with a home run to right field with a running back on board.. Earlier, Rodriguez hit a double that ended the no-hitter outing of Carolina starter Freddy Cabrera.

Cabrera pitched six two-hit, two-run innings with three strikeouts.

Carolina, who was coming off an 11-hitter win last Sunday, scored first in the third inning on an RBI single by Bryan Torres. Ozzie Martinez scored after opening with a double.

Nelvin Fuentes claimed victory after throwing 1.2 relief innings to replace starter Miguel Martinez, who threw 5.1 innings.

Major League Baseball catcher Roberto “Bebo” Pérez returned to the Indians lineup after complying with COVID-19 protocols. They finished the match 4-0 in their first semifinal match.

The Criollos are also one step away from the final

The Creoles of Caguas continued the distribution of zeros in the semifinal B of winter baseball by overcoming with a 3-0 result the Santurce Crabbers this Tuesday, at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan.

Caguas dominates the series 3-1 and was placed on the law of a victory of the coronation dance, being the third shutout that they gave the Cangrejeros in the semifinal.

In 44 episodes, Yegüita has barely allowed one run and there are 18 consecutive zeros hanging before Santurce.

Imported right-hander Oscar de la Cruz was in charge of throwing the first seven innings with four hits allowed and four strikeouts delivered. Ricardo Velez pitched the eighth inning and Ricardo Gómez scored the save by covering the ninth inning.

Jonathan Morales was the one who broke the ice in the second inning, with a solo homer off deliveries from right-hander Jason Garcia, who took the loss for Santurce. In 4.1 episodes they gave him four hits and led to a career. Morales had a perfect night at bat with three hits in as many at-bats.

Caguas’ other two runs were manufactured in the sixth act, with a sacrifice fly by Juan Centeno that brought Roby Enriquez to the plate and a single by Edwin Díaz that drove Morales.

This series continues on Wednesday, when the Criollos receive a visit from the Cangrejeros at 7:10 pm at the Yldefonso Solá Morales Stadium, in Caguas.