The inevitable stagnation of the Hackintosh after the arrival of Apple Silicon chips

Up to now, the so-called Hackintosh community has had its faithful. People who, after researching the components, mount PCs specially designed to run macOS unofficially thanks to the system’s compatibility with Intel processors. There are precisely videos of this type of computer achieving performances comparable to those of the Mac Pro, although with certain drawbacks.

But the arrival of Apple Silicon may make this community have its days numbered. The family of chips M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max is the first that is under the absolute control of Apple, and unlike the Intel chip that is something that cannot be replicated in a PC that you can assemble by parts. We predicted it a few years ago with the first rumors, and now it is a reality.

The last years of the Hackintosh





Right now there are no limits: macOS Monterey remains fully compatible with Intel chips even though it is optimized for the M1 family and its future successors. Therefore, the Hackintosh community you can still find ways to install it in PCs by pieces without too much difficulty. The same will happen with all versions of macOS that arrive in the future as long as they can continue to be installed on Macs with an Intel chip.

Installing Windows can be a way to extend Intel-chip Macs when they lose macOS support, as long as Microsoft allows it.

But there will come a day when inevitably we will have a new macOS that will already be exclusive for Macs with Apple Silicon. It will be the moment when Apple will conclude the transition to its own architecture, and the Hackintosh will be relegated to using old versions of macOS that will gradually become obsolete. There are a few years left for it to happen, but it will happen.

The possibility of install that macOS on third-party ARM chips (when they are integrated into computers and Windows is compatible) is too remote to consider: the macOS boot in Apple Silicon necessarily goes through the integrated T2 security chips. And no manufacturer can replicate that on their chips no matter how much they share architecture.

The last hope remains in emulating macOS in a virtual machine, and even that may prove difficult in a future where Apple controls every aspect of the system. Apple has abandoned Intel in favor of its own chips to have more performance and still have a lot of room to innovate, but we can say that great collateral damage may be the end of the Hackintosh. At least as we know them.

Image | Andy holmes