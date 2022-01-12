The “Irish boy” from the movie Titanic who continues to make money thanks to the successful film 25 years after its premiere | cinema | titanic | CHEKA

Perhaps today, the name of the actor Reece Thompson is difficult for you to remember, in fact, we do not blame you if you do not know or remember him, because his main role in the world of movie theater it happened in Titanic, when he was just 5 years old.

And yet, 25 years after the James Cameron movie premiere, it still earns actor Thompson income, just like you read it. Believe it or not, that is the level of success of this movie.

As he said in a 2018 interview for Business Insider, Reece Thompson assured that, until that date, he continues to receive payments for appearing in Titanic. Each quarter, she receives checks for between $ 100 and $ 300.

This is certainly not a bad business, knowing also that it is something you did in childhood. Not many 5-year-olds can boast this, of course.

However, the story could be different, since appearing in Titanic was an alternative, the other was to appear as the protagonist in a fuel advertisement. The difference was the prominence, but his mother decided on Cameron’s film, and assured him several tickets for more than two decades.

“My mother just said: ‘Let’s do it and that’s it. It’s going to be fun. Even if the movie is very bad, we will see. ‘ Obviously, it ended up being a hit, so of course he didn’t make a bad decision, “said the actor.

However, the challenge for the little 5-year-old Thompson was the Irish accent, which did not come out very well, as he himself accepts. “If you listen to it carefully, it doesn’t sound too Irish. It just sounds soft. I remember trying to imitate what the linguistic advisor told me… It’s the closest I could get. “

However, the question you must be asking yourself is why is the now adult Thompson still making money from this tape? Easy, the movie keeps generating money from the sale of the physical format, by availability on streaming platforms or any license use related to the brand.

It is not a minor detail that Titanic is one of the most successful films in the history of cinema, reigning many years in history until James Cameron returned to make a valuable film in 2009 with Avatar.

