The last message Bob Saget sent to his daughter before he died

The death of the American actor, Bob Saget; Who played Danny Tanner on ‘Full House’ for years, has shocked show business and his fellow sitcoms more. The body was found Sunday at a hotel in Orlando, United States, and the autopsy found no signs of violence or drugs, but the final report could take up to 12 weeks.

Saget had been married to television host Kelly Rizzo since 2018, but previously lived with screenwriter Sharri Kramer, with whom he had three daughters: Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer.

Aubrey Saget, 34, Saget’s eldest daughter, shared on her Instagram account the last message her father sent her before he died. His account on the social network is now private but hundreds of people have already managed to take a screenshot.

“Thanks. Love you. It’s show time! ”, Bob wrote to the young woman before he was killed according to the photo Aubrey posted.

Saget was touring with a comedy show through different cities in Florida and on Saturday he had posted a message on Instagram in which he said he had found a “new voice” as a comedian and was happy about it.

“I have returned to humor like when I was 26 years old,” wrote the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997.

Kelly Rizzo, Saget’s second wife, whom he married in 2018, testified after Bob’s death and asked for respect. “It was everything to me, my whole heart. I’m devastated, I can’t believe it. Very moved by the avalanche of love and the tributes of our friends and family, their fans and colleagues “, states in US Magazine.

The cause and manner of death are pending further study and investigation that can take 10 to 12 weeks, Joshua Stephany, chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola counties, said in the statement Monday.