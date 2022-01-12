The life of Martín Ricca after moving away from Mexico and fame

Many Mexicans who today are more than thirty years old (but less than forty) remember what was the last golden age of the Mexican children’s telenovela, which had its heyday under the leadership of Rosy Ocampo, giving rise to the emergence of some of the great Today’s stars such as Diego Boneta, Belinda, Christopher Uckerman or Daniela Luján, in soap operas such as ‘Complices to the rescue’, ‘Daniela’s diary’, ‘Aventuras en el tiempo’, ‘Alegrijes y rebujos’, ‘Sueños y caramelos’ and many more.

Martín Ricca during his tour of Mexico in 2019 (Photo by Medios y Media / Getty Images)

One of the figures that emerged from this era in the early 2000s was the Argentine singer Martín Ricca, who as a child actor starred in various soap operas (one of them alongside Belinda, so it has been speculated since then whether or not they were boyfriends or not. , when they weren’t even 14, for God’s sake). The success of these productions led him to be considered at the time as one of the most sought-after child actors on Televisa and the most recognized internationally, which is why he caused a lot of intrigue when he disappeared overnight, after having tried his luck as a pop singer (without much success, really) with the single “In love with Britney Spears”, which, now he has said in his most recent interview, is no longer there.

And it is that Martín preferred to have an adolescence away from the media spotlight and closer to his family, so that for several years little or nothing was heard about him, giving rise to speculation and gossip, although the current musician and chef reappeared this week in the program ‘Venga la Alegría’, the morning of TV Azteca, which had the scoop of interviewing him.

After his retirement in 2002, Martín Alejandro Ricca Peirone (that is his first name, born in Argentina in 1986) appeared in the magazine program where he was interviewed via zoom; there the interpreter spoke about his life and confessed feeling very happy with the direction he took. At the age of 35 just turned last December, he lives in Buenos Aires with his girlfriend and also revealed that he would be interested in becoming a father in the near future.

Martín spoke candidly about his personal life and everything that has happened in this time: “The years as a kid are over, there is nothing left, I am already half old, I am accompanied very happy I have not yet had the luck to be Dad, but I feel very well, “he declared from his home.

“I sacrificed my childhood to work, but I don’t regret it: they were very fun experiences, which gave me a lot and thus I also had a sense of professionalism from a very young age.”

Martín pointed out that despite being far from acting forums, he sought to have a more normal life with his family, so he studied gastronomy and hospitality, worked as a chef in restaurants and remained more active in music supported by his brothers. Thus, in 2019 he made a tour in Aztec lands called “El Regreso Tour” to present his new song “And now you”, giving concerts in the cities of Monterrey, Guadalajara and Mexico City.

Thanks to the success of his presentations and the intact affection of his followers, in the month of November of that same year, he decided to close his tour of the great comeback, presenting the single “You can go”, next to Daniel Elbittar who participated by opening his concerts.

Martín pointed out that he made the children’s career for pleasure, but he had no idea of ​​the demands he would have as he grew older, so when his family returned to Argentina he took it as a starting point to live more “normally”, but now that he is an adult with criteria, he does not rule out the power to resume acting one day, although he joked: “only with an intense role, uh, the villain of the story or, I don’t know, a narco.”

Diplomatically faced with the forced questions about Belinda and Daniela Luján, Martín gave very polite answers, although he made it clear that he is light years away from both and wished them all the success in the world, but did not recognize any romance with either, reaffirmed that he was very happy with his current relationship and life in general, far from the madness of fame

