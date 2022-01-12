The next Motorola RAZR will finally be a true high-end

Motorola is working on the next Motorola RAZR, and we already know a good part of its specifications.

A new Motorola RAZR is on the way. The company’s series of folding smartphones, revived a couple of years ago with the foldable Motorola RAZR, will soon receive a new member that they are talking about today in XDA.

The successor of the Motorola RAZR 5G would arrive this year, and thanks to sources close to the company’s plans, today we have been able to know part of the technical sheet of this new device, which would stand out for equip top-notch specifications, among which are a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Android 12 and up to 12GB of RAM in the next RAZR

Apparently, Motorola intends to make its next flagship mobile a high-end oriented device, thanks to the latest installment of Qualcomm’s flagship processor, which would be added 6, 8 or 12 GB of RAM memory along with 128, 256 or 512 GB of storage.

There is also talk of support for Ultra Wide Band connectivity, NFC, indoor display 120 Hz AMOLED with Full HD + resolution with a hole centered at the top, and an outer screen about which, for now, not much is known.

Android 12 is the version of the operating system that will run inside the new RAZR, which would arrive on the market later this year, and it would do so in United States, Europe and China.

There is no doubt that Motorola intends to take its RAZR series further, with a more complete and balanced device than previous editions of the family. It remains to be seen if all these improvements translate into a even higher price to which the previous models already had, which were not exactly cheap despite equipping a technical sheet more akin to that of mid-range smartphones.

