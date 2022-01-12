The NY Giants fire Joe Judge as coach – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know Joe Judge has been fired after two seasons as the coach of the NFL’s New York Giants, the team announced Tuesday.

NEW YORK – Joe Judge has been fired after two seasons as the coach of the NFL’s New York Giants, the team announced Tuesday.

Judge, who came to New York after years as an assistant coach for the New England Patriots, had a losing season (6-10) in his first season and a 4-13 season in his second season with the Giants.

Still, Judge, who has been a coach for 17 years and has been a part of five champion teams, winning three Super Bowls with the Patriots and two college football titles with Alabama, never seemed to find a stable base during his tenure at the helm. New York team as his time as head coach was marked by consecutive losing seasons.

In a statement, team president John Mara said the decision was in the best interests of the team.

“[El vice presidente ejecutivo de los New York Giants] Steve (Tisch) and I believe that the best thing for our franchise is to move in another direction, “Mara said in a statement.” We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the status of the team. I met with Joe again this afternoon, and it was during that conversation that I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe’s efforts on behalf of the organization. “

Mira continued, “I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were heading when we played our last game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, so we have made this decision.”

The news comes on the heels of the Giants announcing that Dave Gettleman would be retiring as general manager, after 35 years in the NFL and four seasons with the team, a day after the New York team (4-13) lost their season finale 22-7 to Washington. It was the sixth loss in a row and ended a lousy and injury-plagued second season under coach Judge.

“This will be an exhaustive search for our next GM,” Mara said of Gettleman’s retirement. “We are looking for a person who demonstrates exceptional leadership and communication skills, someone to oversee all aspects of our soccer operations, including player personnel, college exploration and training.”

Mara said the franchise is looking to fill the general manager position, which will lead the effort to find a new head coach.

“It’s an understatement to say that John and I are disappointed in the lack of success we’ve had on the field,” Tisch said. “We are united in our commitment to finding a CEO who will provide the direction necessary for us to achieve the performance on the field and the results we all expect.”