“The old man is on the street”, Don Omar returns to number 1

Puerto Rican urban music singer Don Omar began 2022 by ranking first on Billboard Magazine’s “Latin”, “Latin Rhythm” and “Tropical” charts with the hit “Se Menea,” along with Nio Garcia, according to a statement.

“I promised my fans that I was going to bring them good music and that is what I have focused on for the past few months. Starting the year with first place motivates us to keep working on new songs and collaborations. Thanks to Nio for saying yes to this one. get together and because we show that great things can be achieved as a team, “said Don Omar.

In addition to the success it reaches on radio stations, the video for the song “Se Menea” has more than 33.4 million views on the YouTube platform.

In addition to “Se Menea”, Don Omar also had hits with “Flow HP” and “Tú no bailas más que yo” at the end of last year.

Also, Don Omar was invited by the American television network ABC and had a successful participation in the celebration of the farewell of the year “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve” from the Warner Brothers studios in the city of Los Angeles and that was seen by millions of people around the world.

In the next few days he will present a new theme.

In addition, on January 29, Don Omar will be the main attraction of the Calibash show to be held in the city of Las Vegas and in which Maluma, Farruko, El Alfa and Karol G, among others, will also participate.

The song “Se Menea” is a fusion of urban and tropical rhythms with a very catchy rhythm, and the lyrics describe how a woman manages to impress everyone with her daring movements and leaves them wanting more, the statement explains.

Likewise, both interpreters do everything they can to win over this woman who “Menea” for everyone to see and attract attention.

“I have always been a fan of Don Omar, his style and his music are an inspiration to continue doing what I am passionate about. Participating in this song with him is a dream come true and a great achievement for my career”, highlighted García.

This is Don Omar’s most recent single since he released “Flow HP” with Puerto Rican rapper Residente for what will be the first’s next album.