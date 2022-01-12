The possible alignments of the FC Barcelona-Real Madrid of Supercopa

The first Classic of 2022 is here! Xavi Hernández’s FC Barcelona will have to face Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia to define to the finalist of the Spanish Super Cup. A tough challenge that both initial eleven will have to face this same Wednesday, January 12, between multiple assurances and certainties in each line-up.

For this commitment, the Egarense technician managed to recover several of its most powerful troops after his recovery from Covid-19 and his respective injuries, in addition to the registration of Ferran Torres by the Barça club so he will also be able to represent Barcelona against the white box.

Possible alignments of the Barça-Madrid

XI of FC Barcelona : Ter Stegen; Dani Alves, Piqué, Ronald Araújo, Jordi Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Gavi; Dembélé, Ansu Fati and Jutglà.

: Ter Stegen; Dani Alves, Piqué, Ronald Araújo, Jordi Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Gavi; Dembélé, Ansu Fati and Jutglà. XI of Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Asensio, Benzema and Vinicius.

Ter Stegen

The German goalkeeper, indisputable for Xavi, starts with the imperative duty of jealously guarding the fall of his goal against a very effective Real Madrid, whose strength falls on the pair of forwards: Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema. Marc-André will have to protect his fence from long-distance goals, a specialty of French, in addition to those that come to be born by dint of speed and use of the bands.

Alves-Pique-Araújo-Alba

Due to the absence due to a muscle injury of Eric Garcia, accompanied by the medical discharge of Ronald Araújo, the Uruguayan could accompany Gerard Piqué in the rear while the bands will be protected by two veterans in the field: Dani Alves and Jordi Alba, two footballers who know their respective lane extensively and who will start with the commitment to neutralize the game on the wings of the merengue box.

By Jong-Busquets-Gavi

Thanks to his medical discharge, Frenkie de Jong will be able to return to the title against Real Madrid; a golden opportunity to make amends and demonstrate your technical skills. Busquets will start as a cornerstone, in charge of breaking everything that the medullary meringue manages; while Gavi would return to midfield to provide a fair play start and distribute goal passes.

Dembélé-Ansu Fati-Jutglà

Another key piece that had medical approval was Ansu Fati, who returned to the call and could jump onto the field from the start, to generate opportunities for a rival to take advantage of his speed, imbalance and punch. The ’10’ would be in the company of Dembélé and Jutglà in front of the Barcelona attack, which aims to be one of the great attractions of the night. Luuk de Jong, who scored against Granada, is also one of Xavi’s main options.