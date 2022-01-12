“The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story” reign at deflated Golden Globes

With the world of film and television turning its back completely, the Golden Globes celebrated its saddest and most irrelevant edition this Sunday with an event without Hollywood stars or television broadcast that crowned “The Power of the Dog” and the new “West Side Story”.

In a normal year, the chronicles of the Golden Globes would review the surprises of the record, they would comment on the most outstanding “looks” of the red carpet and they would highlight the most striking or exciting speeches of the Hollywood figures.

But nothing has been normal this year for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) awards.

Enmeshed in numerous accusations of lack of diversity and corruption against the HFPA and under the shadow of the boycott of the small and big screen industry, the Golden Globes were held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Angeles (USA) with a small private event behind closed doors, no televised gala, no red carpet, no Hollywood stars and no accredited press.

Only a handful of HFPA members and guests from its social programs attended what was traditionally known as “the anteroom to the Oscars.”

Far from the fascinating glamor of other editions and without a great television show to uncork the Hollywood awards season, the winners of these unusual and extravagant Golden Globes were revealed live on HFPA social networks and in a press release when the act ended.

Apart from controversy, two films were the great winners of these Golden Globes: Netflix’s western “The Power of the Dog” and the new look at “West Side Story” by Steven Spielberg.

“The Power of the Dog” won three awards: best drama film, best direction for filmmaker Jane Campion and best supporting actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee.

For its part, the “remake” of “West Side Story” also made a triplet with the awards for the best comedy or musical film, best actress for the Hispanic Rachel Zegler and best supporting actress for the also Latin Ariana DeBose.

Will Smith defeated Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”) for best actor in a dramatic film for “King Richard”, but the Spanish interpreter had the consolation of seeing that Nicole Kidman, his partner in “Being the Ricardos”, won the Golden Globe for the best dramatic actress.

On the other hand, Andrew Garfield won the award for best actor in a musical or comedy film for “tick, tick … BOOM!” from the multi-talented Latino artist Lin-Manuel Miranda, a category in which Hispanic Anthony Ramos had been nominated for “In the Heights.”

The Colombian-inspired Disney film “Encanto” won the Golden Globe for best animated film and Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s Japanese “Drive My Car” received the award for best feature film in a language other than English, a category in which Pedro Almodóvar’s “Parallel Mothers” was also nominated.

Alberto Iglesias (“Parallel Mothers”) and Germaine Franco (“Encanto”) were the two Hispanic assets in the category of best soundtrack, but the prize went to Hans Zimmer (“Dune”) in the end.

For his part, Kenneth Branagh won the award for best script for “Belfast” and Billie Eilish won in the category of best song for “No Time to Die” from the James Bond film of the same name, which left the song “Two without a statuette. caterpillars “by Lin-Manuel Miranda for” Encanto “.

“SUCCESSION” AND “HACKS” WIN ON TELEVISION

As for television, “Succession” swept the dramatic sections with three statuettes: best drama series, best actor (Jeremy Strong) and best supporting actress (Sarah Snook).

Hispanic Michaela Jaé Rodriguez won the Golden Globe for best actress in a drama series for “Pose.”

For its part, “Hacks” was crowned the best comedy or musical series and its protagonist Jean Smart also won the award for best actress.

Bringing together the honors of “Succession,” “Hacks,” and “Pose,” HBO / HBO Max surpassed its rivals in television awards by adding six statuettes in all.

In another sense, Jason Sudeikis was voted best actor in a musical or comedy series for “Ted Lasso.”

“The Underground Railroad” was the winner in the section for best miniseries or television movie, a format in which Kate Winslet for “Mare of Easttown” and Michael Keaton for “Dopesick” won the awards for best actress and best actor, respectively. .

Finally, the great phenomenon of “Squid Game” did not go empty as O Yeong-su won the award for best supporting actor in a series.