The Puerto Rican Jean Ramírez, receiver of the Tampa Bay Rays bullpen dies

The Tampa Bay Rays announced this Tuesday that the bullpen receiver, the Puerto Rican Jean ramirez, passed away.

The team did not report the cause of the death of the 28-year-old athlete from Bayamón.

In a series of messages through your account at Twitter, the ninth highlighted that he was an “amazing teammate and friend.”

“He brought so much passion and energy every day to our clubhouse and bullpen and his love for the Rays and baseball was evident to all of us who interacted with him,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said in one of the messages. hung up.

Meanwhile, the team’s president of baseball operations stated that “Jean played in our organization and more recently was the catcher for the big team’s bullpen. He was a loving companion and friend ”.

Ramírez was chosen by Tampa Bay in round 28 of the 2016 draw from the University of Illinois State. He played for three seasons in the Rays’ minor league system. He was released and was called a month later to see if he was interested in rejoining the club as a bullpen catcher. At that time, the team needed a replacement after Mayo Acosta left the organization to care for his family in the Dominican Republic.

The athlete was born in Puerto Rico in 1993. He later moved with his family to the Fort Worth, Texas area, where he still lived.