The renowned Cuban actor Luis Felipe Bogós died

The film director Lilo Vilaplana announced through his social networks the unfortunate news that the renowned Cuban actor Luis Felipe Bagós died in Miami.

At the moment details are unknown about the cause of the death of the artist, who was born Sancti Spíritus.

“The legendary Cuban actor Luis Felipe Bagós has passed away. I grew up watching him on Cuban television in different characters. In exile I had the honor of directing him in several projects for Vilaplana Films, in the series “Legends of Exile”, the short film “Irene in Havana” and his special participation in the feature film “Legends of Exile”. Have a good trip, teacher ”, wrote Vilaplana.

Luis Felipe Bagós, who had extensive experience in Cuban television and radio, began his work in show business before 1959 at the CMQ Radio and TV studios.

The actor won the recognition of the Cuban public in the decades of the 60s, 70s and 80s, for his participation in multiple audiovisual spaces; but also, his voice gave him a prolonged space in the interpretation of various radio characters.

Once the actor left Cuba, he continued his professional career and managed to work at Venevisión TV, from Venezuela; on the Telemundo network and on the WIPR 940 AM station in Puerto Rico.

One of his most recent performances was in the film “Plantados” directed by Vilaplana.