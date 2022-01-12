The United States and the European Union hit the regime on the day of Ortega’s inauguration

The United States and the European Union hit the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo on Monday, January 10, applying more sanctions to officials and entities linked to the violation of human rights and undermining democracy. All this on the day that Ortega will take office for the fourth consecutive time for a term of five more years, after the result of elections held without competition, without electoral observation and under a police state.

First, the Council of the European Union (EU) decided to apply sanctions to seven more people and three entities linked to the Ortega regime, “in view of the worsening situation in Nicaragua.” The new sanctions include two children of the presidential couple, magistrates of the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE), the director of the Nicaraguan Institute of Telecommunications and Correos (Telcor) and the superintendent of Banks of Nicaragua.

Those sanctioned by the EU are:

Camila Ortega Murillo (daughter of the presidential couple),

Laureano Ortega Murillo (son of the presidential couple),

Brenda Rocha (president of the CSE),

Cairo Amador (CSE magistrate),

Lumberto Campbell (CSE magistrate),

Nahima Díaz ((director of Telcor) and

Luis Ángel Montenegro (Superintendent of Banks).

Likewise, the EU sanctioned three state institutions: the Police, the Supreme Electoral Council and Telcor.

“They are responsible for serious human rights violations, including the repression of civil society, support for fraudulent presidential and parliamentary elections and the undermining of democracy and the rule of law,” the EU explained in its official statement.

The EU approved the sanctions framework for the Nicaraguan regime on October 14, 2019 and on May 4, 2020, the first restrictions to date already add 21 people sanctioned, including Rosario Murillo, designated vice president, and three children of the presidential couple, two of them included this Monday. To them must be added the three entities sanctioned today: the National Police, the CSE and Telcor.

MEPs insist that Ortega be sanctioned

Faced with the sanctions imposed by the EU, MEPs who have promoted these measures and have closely followed the socio-political crisis and the violation of human rights in Nicaragua, celebrated the actions, however, they insist that Ortega be sanctioned.

MEP Soraya Rodríguez, from the Spanish Citizens party, reacted from her Twitter account and said that “in Nicaragua, today Ortega is making himself official as a dictator, increasingly isolated by the international community. In Brussels, the Council imposes new sanctions that include institutions such as the National Police or the Supreme Electoral Council.

The sanctions are a clear sign that, as we said in the last EP resolution, we do not recognize the legitimacy of Ortega’s electoral farce.

We must continue accompanying the people of Nicaragua. The next sanctioned person must be Ortega himself. 2/2pic.twitter.com/C4pM66qq8i – Soraya Rodríguez (@sorayarr_) January 10, 2022

And he added that “the sanctions are a clear sign that, as we said in the last EP resolution, we do not recognize the legitimacy of Ortega’s electoral farce. We must continue accompanying the people of Nicaragua. The next sanctioned person must be Ortega himself.

Along the same lines, MEP José Ramón Bauzá, from the same party as Rodríguez, indicated that “while Ortega proclaims himself dictator for life, Europe once again refuses to hold him responsible for his crimes against freedom and the people of Nicaragua,” for what he called the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, to “connivently, you must fulfill the mandate of the European Parliament and punish the tyrant once and for all.”

While Ortega proclaims himself dictator for life, Europe once again refuses to hold him responsible for his crimes against freedom and the people of Nicaragua. @JosepBorrellFHe must connivently fulfill the mandate of the European Parliament and punish the tyrant once and for all. – José Ramón Bauzá 🇪🇺 (@JRBauza) January 10, 2022

What Bauzá mentioned is the resolution on Nicaragua that on December 16, 2021, with the support of 619 votes, the European Parliament approved and demanded that the Council of the European Union include Daniel Ortega “without delay” to the list of people sanctioned, considering that the elections in which he was declared the winner “was a pantomime”.

US hits Army

Within minutes of the EU sanctions, the US Treasury Department announced that it was adding six more officials to its list. The US confirmed that these actions were taken in conjunction with EU sanctions.

The six people are:

Rosa Adelina Barahona Castro (Minister of Defense and member of the board of directors of the Military Institute of Social Welfare (IPSM),

Ramón Humberto Calderón Vindell (former Inspector General of the Nicaraguan Army, former president of the board of directors of the Nicaraguan Petroleum Company (PETRONIC) and president of the board of directors of ENIMINAS),

Celina Delgado Castellón (member of the Board of Directors of Enatrel),

Nahima Díaz Flores (daughter of the director of the Police, Francisco Díaz; and director of Telcor),

Bayardo de Jesús Pulido Ortiz (Brigadier General of the Nicaraguan Army and member of the IPSM board of directors),

Bayardo Ramón Rodríguez Ruiz (Chief of General Staff of the Nicaraguan Army and member of the IPSM board of directors).

“It is expected that President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo will be inaugurated today after fraudulent national elections orchestrated by their regime in November, further consolidating their control of power to the detriment of the Nicaraguan people,” the Treasury said in a statement. what the sanctions are a “message”.

Complementing the actions of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the State Department took steps to impose visa restrictions on individuals complicit in undermining democracy in Nicaragua, including mayors, prosecutors, and university administrators, as well as civil servants. police, penitentiaries and military.

“The United States and our partners are sending a clear message to President Ortega, Vice President Murillo, and their inner circle that we continue to support the Nicaraguan people in their calls for the immediate release of these political prisoners and a return to democracy,” he said. Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson.

For his part, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on his Twitter account that the new sanctions and visa restrictions “target accomplices in the repression of the Ortega-Murillo regime, including politically motivated detentions and efforts to repress independent media. We support the Nicaraguan people.

New sanctions and visa restrictions target those complicit in the Ortega-Murillo regime’s repression, including politically motivated arrests and efforts to stifle independent media. We stand with the Nicaraguan people. – Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 10, 2022

Along these same lines, the spokesman for the United States Department of State, Ned Price, said after the announcement of the measures that “we urge the Nicaraguan government to release all political prisoners, respect human rights and give Nicaraguans the opportunity to select their leaders in free and fair elections »

Also, the US congressman and chairman of the Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere, Civil Security, Migration and International Economic Policy, Albio Sires, reacted to the measures imposed by the US, and said that he congratulates “the Biden administration and the European Council for respond to Ortega’s crackdown by imposing additional sanctions today. The international community is unified in rejecting the Ortega farce.

The United States has imposed sanctions on Ortega officials since July 2018 when the country experienced the worst episodes of the brutal repression that Ortega carried out to quell anti-government protests against him. Although the first sanctioned was the former president of the CSE, Roberto Rivas in 2017 to date has sanctioned 46 officials. And also to eight entities for being linked mainly to the businesses of the dictatorship. These are: The cooperative Caja Rural Nacional (Caruna), Alba de Nicaragua (Albanisa), the Corporate Bank of Nicaragua (Bancorp), Empresas Zanzíbar, Distribuidora Nicaragüense de Petróleo SA (DNP), Protection and Surveillance Services (El Goliat), Diffuse Communications and Digital World.

And as state entities, the North American government has sanctioned two: on March 5, 2020, the National Police and on November 15, 2021, the Public Ministry of Nicaragua.

Scope of US sanctions

According to the statement from the Treasury as a result of the sanctions from today all the properties and interests in the property of these people (sanctioned) that are in the United States or in the possession or control of persons of the United States «are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. “

It states that any entity that is owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more in total by one or more of such persons is also blocked. “OFAC regulations generally prohibit all transactions by US persons or within (or in transit) the United States that involve any property or interest in the property of blocked or designated persons,” he explains.

In addition, the Treasury adds that the sanctions imposed today “are not intended to be permanent, but are issued to encourage a positive change in behavior on the part of the identified individuals and the authoritarian regime they support.”

Sanctions after approval of the Renacer Law

The new sanctions would be the second round of measures imposed by the Government of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, after having signed and promulgated on November 10, 2021, the Law of Strengthening the Adherence of Nicaragua to the Conditions for the Electoral Reform or Renacer Law, which proposes to exert more pressure on the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, through individual sanctions against officials and restricting multilateral bank loans.

The promulgation of the Renacer Law, according to US officials, corresponds to the Biden Administration’s response to the electoral farce in which Sandinista leader Daniel Ortega consummated his fourth consecutive election.

The legislation proposes in the first instance to review Nicaragua’s participation in the Free Trade Agreement between the Dominican Republic and Central America with the United States (DR-Cafta for its acronym in English); impose restrictions on international financial institutions related to Nicaragua.

It also requires a classified report on the activities of the Russian Federation in Nicaragua; another report on certain purchases and agreements entered into by the Nicaraguan Government, related to the Nicaraguan military or intelligence sector; a report on human rights abuses in Nicaragua and finally another report related to independent media and freedom of information in Nicaragua in order to support them.