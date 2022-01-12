The use of cannabis for dermatological conditions is skyrocketing

The continuous and widespread legalization of medicinal cannabis products (MCP) is leading to an increased use of cannabis-derived products containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) for the treatment of dermatological conditions. An increase in which dermatologists have a lot to say, but in which, according to researchers from the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, they are not being part of consumer use decisions .

In the study, published in the journal Journal of Drugs in Dermatology (JDD) and peer-reviewed, the researchers assure that consumers “are interested and are using MCP for dermatological indications, most commonly for inflammatory skin disorders. “However, they assure that its use is not prescribed by professionals and, therefore, they recommend that dermatologists begin training on them.

“The field of Dermatology is no exception with respect to the ongoing research on medical cannabis and its implications in the treatment of diseases. inflammatory and neoplastic skin conditions. For example, medical cannabinoids have been approved in various states for the treatment of various dermatological conditions, such as cutaneous lupus, nail and patella syndrome, neurofibromatosis and psoriasis, ”the researchers highlight.

“This study highlights and provides evidence of consumer support for skin care products. They are open and interested in CCMs, ”says Adam Friedman, professor and chair of the GW Department of Dermatology. It is clear to the dermatologist that consumers and patients are already using MCP to treat inflammatory skin conditions, such as el acne, rosacea, atopic dermatitis and psoriasiseven without the guidance of a dermatologist.

Buying a cannabis product without visiting a dermatologist?

These behaviors were detected through a survey of more than 500 adult patients about their beliefs and habits related to CCM. The results showed that the 17.6 percent of patients used apover-the-counter (OTC) cannabis product to treat skin conditions such as acne and psoriasis, without the recommendation of a dermatologist.

Of the two-thirds of those surveyed who had seen a dermatologist before, about 20 percent had recommended an over-the-counter product, primarily for rosacea and psoriasis. And just the 8 percent of these patients came to use an MCP that required a tcard approved by the Department of Health and this was mainly acne and psoriasis.

In addition, the 88.8 percent of all respondents supported the use of medical cannabis for dermatological diseases. Most respondents also reported that they would be willing to try an MCP if recommended by a dermatologist

“Although acceptance was high, they reported clear barriers limiting use and acceptancen, such as skepticism from patients and lack of understanding. This reflects the data our group published regarding the healthcare professional’s perspective and background of knowledge in Dermatology, underscoring the need for more research and education for both dermatologists and the public. The future should be bright for CCMs; we just need to show and spread the science, “claims Friedman.