The versatile Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE touches its all-time low price

Samsung is one of the manufacturers that is most committed to Android tablets. Their proposals are valid for both entertainment and productivity with accessories such as the S Pen. This stylus is included with the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G, on offer on Amazon touching its historical minimum price: 503.31 euros.





Buy tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G at the best price

With a recommended retail price of 649 euros, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet with 5G connectivity with a discount of almost 150 euros That leaves it touching its historical minimum price on the platform: 503.31 euros. It is also on sale at the same price at MediaMarkt.

Samsung – Tablet Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4 Inch with 5G and Android Operating System 64 GB Black ES version

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a tablet that stands out for its almost borderless design and 12.4 inch high resolution TFT screen (WQXGA, 2,560 x 1,600 pixels) which is capable of displaying up to 16 million different colors. It incorporates the Snapdragon 750G processor, an eight-core chip that, together with the 4 GB of RAM memory, fluently moves the Android operating system with the One UI customization layer.

One of the strengths of the tablet is the S Pen, a stylus with which to write and draw with great precision in the style of the Apple Pencil. It has a 5G connection to access the Internet from anywhere at high speed (you have to hire a data rate). It has two cameras, a main 8 MP capable of recording video in Full HD and a front 5 MP for video calls.

