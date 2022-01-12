“There are at least two players per club who are homosexuals”

2022-01-12

Patrice evra it does not beat around the bush. The former Manchester United player has caused a stir with his latest statements in France regarding homosexuality within football.

He did so while answering questions from readers of ‘Le Parisien’ on the occasion of the publication of his autobiography ‘I Love This Game’.

“In football, if you say you’re gay, it’s over,” said Evra, who recalled what happened while he was a footballer. “When I was in England, they brought someone in to speak to the team about homosexuality. Some of my colleagues said in that conversation: ‘It is against my religion, if there is a homosexual in this locker room, he has to leave the club’ … “, Evra recalls.