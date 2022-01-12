There are so many fake SMS to steal your data and your money that the Bank of Spain is worried

Furthermore, cybercriminals increasingly use more sophisticated techniques That they achieve until the SMS appears in the same section where real SMS from your bank had previously arrived. The SMS that banks usually send are related to payment authorizations and it is in that same thread that they manage to sneak the fake SMS. This camouflages them and gives them greater credibility than if they arrive from a different sender.

The smishing It consists of sending false SMS that reach our mobile phone pretending to be our bank in order to steal private information or make a financial charge, generally through a link to a fraudulent page. Their appearance is more or less easy to detect, but sometimes they arrive in the early hours of the morning or at dawn and we may be caught off guard causing us to fall into the deception.

The reality is that day in and day out there are also cases in which cybercriminals impersonate the identity of both banks and large companies in order to get their customers’ data and money. A few weeks ago banks such as BBVA, Santander or La Caixa suffered several campaigns of Fraudulent SMS (smishing) that try to steal the credentials for accessing the online banking service. This was communicated by the Internet Security Office (OSI) through its website. Now it is the Bank of Spain that is concerned and alert about this identity theft technique by sending fraudulent SMS.

How do they do it? Replacing the mobile phone number from which the message is sent by an alphanumeric text that appears to be the entity, so that the victim, when received, does not suspect the sender and agrees to do what is requested in the message. This technique is known as SMS spoofing, in which criminals use different web pages and mobile applications that allow sending SMS from an unknown source, thus supplanting the identity of banking entities.

How to spot the scam

In addition to smishing, there are other fraud techniques such as phishing, which, although it is an attack that can be carried out in several ways, the most common is through sending emails in which the identity of companies and banks is impersonated, as is the case with smishing. Something similar is also possible through calls in which a phone identity theft is made (caller ID spoofing) consisting of a caller ID showing a different phone number than the phone from which the call was made.

To detect and avoid falling into this type of scam, you can use applications that allow you to know the real identity of the person who is calling you. In any case, it is important that you are clear that from a bank they will never ask you to provide complete passwords or keys by any of the available communication channels.

If the received message has spelling mistakes It is likely that it is a fake SMS and always use common sense to check if what the message says is really true. For example, if you receive a call alerting you to a fraudulent operation with your account, first check that the information they are providing you is real. On the other hand, some mobiles incorporate spam detectors and they block these types of messages to prevent you from being a victim of a scam.