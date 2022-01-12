these JBL headphones hit their low this week

For 59.99 euros, one of the best sounds on the market can be yours both in El Corte Inglés and on Amazon.

If there is a company specialized in sound since its inception, that is JBL by Harman. The American founded in 1946 usually offers us products of the highest performance in the portable and home section. Today they throw the price of one of their most demanded wireless headphones, the JBL Tune 225 that plummet to the 59.99 euros at El Corte Inglés.

These headphones they are of high quality, its price normally ranges between 100 and 119.99 euros, but this time they can be practically half yours. JBL has many headphone models on the market, but these are without hesitation for a moment the ones that will make you enjoy your calls and your music / series properly. They can be yours for this low price at El Corte Inglés and on Amazon.

With a 50% discount this purchase is more than assured

The JBL Tune 225 have a very similar design to many of the headphones on the market today. They differ from the well-known AirPods so much in the range of colors that you can find them (black, white, blue, pink, gold and gray), like in the USB-C connectivity that has the charging case at the bottom, so you can use any of the best USB-C cables on the market if you are not convinced by the one that comes in the box or it breaks in the future.

We are talking about a device that has Dual Connect, a technology that allows you choose whether to use one or two of the headphones in every moment. That is, you may be using one headset while charging the other, either because you like to do calls with just one and it is simple that you have different levels of charge in each one.

The most important thing in a gadget of this caliber and market is the battery. And these JBL Tune 225s do not fall short in this section. The total life of your battery reaches 25 hours (with charging case), and can only hold a few 5 hours of calls, music and what you throw on it. In just 2 hours They will reach 100% of their load, and they will be ready for one more day.

And in terms of sound quality, just seeing that they are JBL we have no doubt that you are going to love them. They come with the technology JBL Pure Bass, which boosts the bass to unsuspected limits, and that taking into account that they are very light (so only 57 grams). You will enjoy your favorite music throughout the day without losing any detail and without leaving you so much money as in other brands.

