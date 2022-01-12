They offer a reward of $ 10,000 to find the suspect in the murder of a 19-year-old cashier inside a Burger King in East Harlem

Authorities are offering a combined $ 10,000 reward to find the man suspected of murdering a 19-year-old female employee inside a Burger King during a robbery on Sunday.

The reward is divided into $ 3,500 by the group of CrimeStoppers and $ 6,500 from the New York City Police Department.

Today I approved the Chief of Detectives award of up to $ 10,000 for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for this heinous act of violence. Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us at @NYPDTips https://t.co/WFCM2LiNDl – Chief James Essig (@NYPDDetectives) January 12, 2022

The incident occurred on Sunday, January 9, at around 12:45 am, when the young cashier, identified as Kristal Bayron-Nieves, 19, was working inside the Burger King located in East 116th Street in East Harlem. It was at this point that a suspect shot her dead after drawing the weapon and demanding money, authorities said.

During that exchange, the unidentified suspect also struck a manager and a customer at the scene with a pistol before fleeing.

Police said officers rushed to the fast food establishment after receiving reports of a gunman and a female employee shot.

Nieves was found with a gunshot wound to the torso and was transported to the Metropolitan Hospital where she was declared dead. The young woman, who is said to have lived a few blocks from Burger King, had just started working there a few weeks ago.

Shortly before noon that day, a short 10-second surveillance clip was posted that appeared to show the suspect pointing his firearm at one of the workers. The alleged gunman was last seen dressed in black.

If you have information, you can confidentially call the authorities at 1-888-57-PISTA.