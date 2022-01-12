They report the son of Camilo Sesto is on the verge of death

Camilo Blanes, the only son of the late singer Camilo Sesto, has been hospitalized in intensive care for several months and it has been announced that he is evicted.

It was in November 2021 when 38-year-old Blanes suffered an accident on one of the roads in Madrid, Spain, which left him unconscious. On being taken to the hospital they discovered that some of his vital organs were not working as they should.

A presumed friend of the young man, told TV Notes magazine that “only a miracle will save him”, since his “body does not respond to treatments” and his lungs, liver and kidneys do not want to function.

“When they found him, they took him to the hospital and admitted him to intensive care, because he arrived with pneumonia; worst of all, your body is not responding well to treatments, you can no longer breathe on its own, and you have just had a tracheostomy. He had a probe, they wanted his lungs to do their job with oxygen, but a few days ago his respiratory system collapsed. Also, his kidneys and liver are not working, “revealed the source.

According to the magazine, the high costs of medical treatments and the length of time that the singer-songwriter’s heir has been ill caused economic damage to the family, which is not enough to cover hospital expenses.

Apparently his mother, Lourdes Ornelas, does not want to admit reality, however, the source states that she cannot even enter his room and “can only see him behind glass” since if she catches something, she might not come out , which has her so worried that she does not eat and that the doctors tell her that it could take her life at any moment.