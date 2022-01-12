This advanced sports smartwatch plummets, with great battery and water resistance

The Amazfit Stratos 3 is an excellent sports watch that drops to 116 euros in AliExpress Plaza.

The Amazfit Stratos 3 It is an excellent sports watch that today stars in one of its best offers since its launch. Its recommended sale price is 189.99 euros, but now you can buy it at AliExpress Plaza for only 116 euros. Shipping is free from Spain, so you’ll have it at home in a few days.

This huge price drop is a bonus for new users from AliExpress Plaza. If you have already made a purchase with your account, you can register with a new e-mail adress to enjoy this great discount. For just over 100 euros you can get a sports smartwatch, with an anti-reflective screen, water resistance and a large battery. By the way, you can also buy it at Amazon for 121.58 euros.

Buy the Amazfit Stratos 3 for 115 euros, with one condition

The Amazfit Stratos is a smartwatch that stands out for its resistance, with a 316L stainless steel body and a silicone strap that facilitates ventilation and perspiration. If you don’t like this bracelet, you can change it for another 22-millimeter strap. The Stratos 3 is also a watch that, despite its large size, it only weighs about 60 grams, which helps make it comfortable when we wear it.

As for the screen, mount a 1.34 inch TFT anti-glare panel seen in any situation. According to Amazfit, the more light there is, the better the screen will look. It is a smartwatch focused on sports, so this detail allows us to use it without problems in outdoor activities. Speaking of sports, the Amazfit Stratos 3 has 80 sport modes, with GPS and water resistance up to 50 meters deep.

Thanks to the use of Firstbeat algorithms, the device is able to offer you professional facts about training, so you can improve your physical capacity while avoiding injuries. The Amazfit Stratos 3 also has multiple health tools, such as the heart rate sensor, which can analyze the rhythm 24 hours a day.

Another function that plays in favor of the purchase of the smart watch is playing music without having the phone next to it. The Stratos 3 has 2 GB to store music and allows the Bluetooth headphone connection, so you can go for a run listening to music directly from the smartwatch.

Lastly, equip a 300 mAh battery which is also a good reason to buy. If you use the Stratos 3 with all its functions, its autonomy can reach the week of use. If you limit yourself to the 11 main sports modes and heart rate analysis, this duration can grow up to two weeks. In case you want to use the GPS always active, the autonomy will be at least 35 hours.

Related topics: Deals, Wearables

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe

3 free months of Amazon Audible Get them here