This EUPHORIA actress wanted to look like MARÍA FÉLIX at the premiere of the series; Did you make it?

In 2019 it was released Euphoria, the series of Hbo Max who gave a lot to talk about thanks to the excellent performances of the cast, his perspective on adolescence, and obviously the looks: The TV show has been an inspiration to millions of teenagers and adults around the world who copy so much the locker room As the make-up.

If there is someone who has stood out thanks to his style, both on and off the screen, it is the actress Alexa Demie, who plays Maddie Perez in Euphoria. Her impeccable makeup, and her sensual way of dressing have made her a fashion icon.

Alexa demie rose to fame thanks to EuphoriaAlthough she had already had small participations in television series and movies, it was not until the premiere of the HBO series that the actress became known and began to set a trend.

One of his most famous videos, is that of the also model traveling aboard a truck, while looking at the camera and painting her lips with a gloss, at the same time as she sings a song in Spanish. Users described this moment as iconic thanks to the security and sensuality that Alexa projects.

Recently, Alexa demie recorded a little special for the magazine Vogue, in which he details his preparation for the premiere of the second season of Euphoria. In the piece, we see Alexa dressed in a glamorous red ensemble of Balenciaga, with a matching diamond lined bag.

María Félix was the inspiration for Alexa Demie for the premiere of Euphoria

Alexa details his process of preparing for the red carpet, recounting that for him premiere from Euphoria He wanted to look like the old man Hollywood and that he asked the makeup artists to work on a very classic look inspired by the diva of the Mexican golden cinema Maria Felix.

“This is a hairstyle that I have waited a long time for. María Félix is ​​one of my favorite Mexican actresses and I love her look ”

This look by María Félix was the inspiration for Alexa Demie

Narrates Alexa demie, while showing a Photo from “The Doña” with a collected hairstyle and encrusted jewels that give it that classic and elegant touch, so characteristic of Maria Felix. The actress of Euphoria She finished her look with beautiful makeup and a tailored Balenciaga outfit, which made her look spectacular on the red carpet.

“My vision came true“, it states Alexa while modeling her look exclusively for Vogue. The impeccable hairstyle of the actress is very similar to that of Mary FelixIt even has the same jewel-encrusted details.

Alexa Demie was inspired by María Félix

Undoubtedly, the beauty and style of María Félix they transcend the borders of time. Well, even in 2022, Hollywood stars continue to be inspired by “The Doña” to look like all divas.

