This is not the time to let your guard down Covid

Although Ángel is vaccinated, care is still being taken to avoid catching the virus.

Despite state data showing a decrease in new positive cases, Ángel says that this is not the time to lower his guard and continue to wear a mask and take the necessary precautionary measures.

“We are aware of what is happening. We all make the effort to take care of ourselves, because it is important that we take care of each one of us, ”said Ángel.

Governor Kathy Hochul said that although the number of those infected is still high, a decrease in the number of new infections has begun to be seen.

In his press conference on Tuesday, Hochul said that in a single day, some 48,000 people were infected with the virus.

This number is far below when 90,000 cases were reported in a single day recently.

So Hochul believes that the state is going through the peak of contagion.

“At the moment we are at the peak of the virus but thank God there are many people vaccinated … we are doing many more ‘tests’ and by doing more ‘tests’ there are more positive people,” said Dr. Ramón Tallaj, from Somos Community Care.

While in the country the number of hospitalizations broke a record with more than 145 thousand people hospitalized.

In the state the numbers are still high.

With regard to hospitalizations, the president said that around half of those infected have been people who were already admitted for other cases.

Health experts have said that COVID hospitalizations can be reduced with the vaccine.

“Only those who do not have the vaccine are those who are suffering severe diseases, they are those who go to hospitals,” added Tallaj. “The vaccine is protecting us and although we are more positive it means that soon this disease at least the omicron will be left behind.”

However, Alfredo who caught the virus last year says it is important to continue with precautionary measures to avoid getting infected again and the virus from spreading further.

“All of that is necessary. Everything has to be done and fulfilled because we need to be well that everything returns to normal ”, said Alfredo.

Meanwhile, authorities and health experts continue to ask those who have not done so to get vaccinated.

