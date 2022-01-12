This is what Mechazilla looks like, the launch and capture tower for the Starship

Among so many impressive projects of Spacex, Starship is the most daring. And while it has evolved by leaps and bounds over the years, it still has a long way to go. The program depends on several key pieces to be successful, beyond the proper functioning of the Starship ship itself and the Super Heavy rocket that will propel it into space. Among so many is Mechazilla, the tower of launch and catch of which we now had a close look thanks to his own Elon musk.

In recent days the CEO of SpaceX shared a video with his followers on Twitter in which the structure is seen from the air, at its base in Boca Chica, Texas. The clip is short but allows you to appreciate a shot taken with a drone; The businessman has not given further details in the publication, but it is known that this tower will fulfill a transcendental role to streamline the Starship consecutive take-off procedure.

It is no coincidence, then, that Elon Musk is interested in his millions of followers seeing the progress of Mechazilla. Anyway, there is still a lot of work and a few (and exhaustive) tests to see it in full operation.

Keep in mind that SpaceX’s Super Heavy rocket does not have landing legs. This saves weight and consequently reduces fuel consumption. But beyond the benefits that this entails, it has also raised the need to devise an alternative solution that is not easy to implement. That’s where Mechazilla comes in in action with its multi-functional capabilities; not only allows the launch of the Starship, but also Capture the Super Heavy rocket in mid-air during its descent.

