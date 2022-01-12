This privacy-focused mobile has no GPS or cameras

This smartphone aims to take privacy to another level. How? Very easy: eliminating cameras and GPS.

The Chinese brand Benco today launched a The most curious Android smartphone. It is a device focused on user privacy, which dispenses with elements that could pose a risk in this sense, such as cameras or GPS connectivity.

Even more curious is the fact that, despite not including any type of cameras, the device has a notch at the top of your screen. Which, of course, is completely empty.

Benco V80s, a mobile without cameras or GPS

The brand has announced its new phone under the slogan “beyond connectivity”. The device stands out, above all, for its strange design lacking cameras on the back, leaving the back of the device completely clean except for the hole occupied by the fingerprint reader, and the speaker in the lower left corner.

It also does not include GPS connectivity, because according to the brand, this technology could be used in espionage threats towards users.

Otherwise, the device boasts humble specifications, including a 6.517-inch screen with HD + resolution, 5000 mAh capacity battery, Android 11, up to 4 GB of RAM with 64 GB of storage and a 1.6 GHz octa-core Spreadtrum SC9863A processor.

Despite not having any type of camera, neither on the front nor on the back, the brand stands out as a feature of its design the inclusion of a notch, completely useless, located at the top of your screen.

The device will be sold in several countries in the Middle East, and it does not seem that it will land in the rest of the world. For now, the brand has not revealed what its price will be.

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones, Technology

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe

3 free months of Amazon Audible Get them here