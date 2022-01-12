Two Los Angeles police officers are fired after ignoring a robbery to hunt down Snorlax in Pokémon GO

ORA California appellate court found that two Los Angeles police officers They were justifiably fired for playing Pokémon GO instead of responding to a theft report.

The court ruled Friday that The Los Angeles Police Department had reason to fire Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell for misconduct in 2017, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday.

On April 15, 2017, a video system on their patrol captured officers discussing how to catch a Snorlax and trying to capture the rare Togetic in-game while ignoring a report of multiple people robbing a Macy’s store in the Crenshaw area, according to the ruling.

A police captain who arrived at the scene saw another patrol car parked nearby. And he wondered why the agents hadn’t responded and took care of it himself, according to court documents.

The agents claimed that they had not heard that they called for reinforcements on the radio, But on the patrol recordings, they are heard arguing over whether to respond and Lozano was heard saying, “Ah, to the devil,” according to court records.

Subsequently, officers are heard for the next 20 minutes talking about Pokémon GO, the augmented reality game for mobile phones, which involves using GPS and driving to various locations to “capture” virtual creatures, according to the files.

They were fired after a police rights board unanimously ruled that the two officers they had engaged in unprofessional and shameful conduct and had violated the trust of citizens.

The officers asked a court to overturn their firings, arguing, among other things, that the recordings of their private conversations were misused as evidence. However, the Superior Court judge rejected his request and the appeals court upheld the decision.