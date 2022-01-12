UNMSM: Faculty of Medicine rejects opinions of a teacher who questioned vaccination against COVID-19 | Coronavirus Peru | Magno Santillana | Society

The Faculty of Human Medicine from the National University of San Marcos (UNMSM) rejected the statements and opinions of the teacher of the Magno Santillana institution, who criticized vaccination to face the pandemic in a media outlet.

Along these lines, the entity issued a statement stating that they do not support this and are in favor of immunization against COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused millions of deaths in the world and more than 200,000 deaths in Peru, in these 2 years. Given this, vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 has allowed and continues to prevent thousands of deaths; promoting and defending it should be an obligation of all health professionals ”, reads the statement from San Marcos.

“ In this sense, the expressions expressed are strictly personal and do not represent the academic opinion of the School of Medicine ”They added. Again, the Faculty of San Fernando expressed that the Ministry of Health supports the actions to improve the safety of citizens and coordinates with all institutions to implement more measures.

“Expression of this is the presence of our teachers, residents and interns in the health services, duly vaccinated, and assuming the commitment that Carrión bequeathed to us to fight and defend the life of Peruvians”, He concluded.

Declaration of San Marcos. Photo: UNMSM

Magno Santillana is a current teacher at UNMSM and belongs to the World Organization for Life Peru, who promote anti-vaccine campaigns. This doctor even supports the consumption of chlorine dioxide. It should be noted that this input does not prevent the spread of COVID-19 and results in the intoxication of a person.

What did the UNMSM teacher say against vaccination?

In Channel N, the doctor stated that “the vaccines were experimental and that they could not be compared against other doses.” However, this has already been denied by the World Health Organization and, even, our country clarified that “all the usual protocols and research phases have been complied with, including a preclinical experimental in animals and the different clinical phases I, II, and III. In addition, all the results of the clinical trials are public and can be consulted ”.