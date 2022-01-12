VIDEO. “It touched me madrazo”, Mariana Rodríguez receives a blow to the face from a child

“I got madrazo”, He said Mariana rodriguez after he received a hit in the house from one of the children of the Cocoon centers of the state DIF.

On Instagram, the also influencer, shared some videos of her visit to a Capullo center; highlighted the moment when one of the children hit her in the face while playing with some star lights.

“Nacho” hit her in the face

Mariana Rodriguez was sitting on the floor with a baby in her arms, while two other little ones were playing with some star lights that were projected on the wall, but one of the children named “Nacho” hit her in the face.

The wife of the governor of Nuevo León, Samuel Garcia, explained that before the coup caught the attention of “Nacho” since he was fighting with “Iker” for the lights and in response he received the blow.

In her Instagram stories, Maria Rodriguez says that if there was scolding “made to measure” for “Nachito” since “there are patterns that must be broken.”

In another of his stories he joked about the situation by pointing out that they “restarted” it after the coup and shared an audio allusive to the restart of Windows XP.



Photo: Video Capture

