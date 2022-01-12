VIDEO. Sports presenter stars in a spectacular fall in heels in full live broadcast

The reporter of the Fox Sport network, Kristina Pink, went viral on social networks when she slipped on the wet floor.

Popular sports presenter Kristina Pink suffered a spectacular fall while doing a live broadcast for Fox Sport television, the reporter wearing high heels while the floor was wet.

The presenter was doing an interview with basketball player Amir Coffey, escort for the Los Angeles Clippers, the journalist was standing next to the player when his teammates made several jokes between them, they dropped water causing several puddles to remain on the court.

Pink was about to turn around to close her participation when she slipped and suffered a severe fall that drew the attention of all those present who came to try to help the presenter.

Despite the strong blow that Pink took, she began to laugh out loud at the accident and quickly sat up while the cameras did not miss a single detail.

Shortly after, Pink wrote on her Twitter account, “To all who ask, I’m fine. There was water on the court… I appreciate all the messages ”because the 17-second video showing the accident had quickly become viral on social networks and his followers were concerned about the heavy blow.

The game was played last Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena. With 21 points, Coffey earned LA’s 106-93 win over Atlanta.

