Vinicius punishes Barcelona and Real Madrid is winning the game for the Super Cup

2022-01-12

Welcome to the minute by minute of Real Madrid vs Barcelona! THE GAME: Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid 31 ‘ Another attempt by Barcelona for a header but the Madrid goalkeeper was very concentrated and avoided the Blaugrana goal. 29 ‘ Luuk de Jong’s header that goes to Courtois’ hands.

25 & # 39; GOOOOOOOOLLLLL OF REAL MADRID! Vinicius scores the first of the game in another deadly counterattack from the white box. Benzema stole the ball and assisted Vini. 19 ‘ Phew … Real Madrid’s withering attack, Vinicius and Benzema set it up but Asensio misses the last touch. Forgiving the whites. 17 ‘ Barcelona attack. Dembelé arrived, won the baseline but his center was intercepted by Nacho. eleven’ Vinicius attacked, but his shot was lukewarm and at the hands of Ter Stegen.

7 ‘ Another arrival of Real Madrid. Marco Asensio shoots but the ball goes over the crossbar of goalkeeper Ter Stegen. two’ First arrival of Real Madrid. Based on speed, the Blaugrana penetrates the field but Benzema’s shot goes very wide. one‘Luuk de Jong’s foul on Dani Carvajal. !STARTED! Barcelona and Real España dispute the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup. The teams take to the grass of the beautiful stadium in Saudi Arabia. The 11 of Barça: Ter Stegen; Piqué, Araujo, Sergio Busquets, Dembélé, Dani Alves, Luuk de Jong, Jordi Alba, Ferran Torres, Frenkie de Jong and Gavi.

Barcelona presents its line-up for the match against Real Madrid.

The Real Madrid line-up to face Barcelona. Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Kroos, Benzema, Modric, Asensio, Casemiro, Vini and Mendy.

The semifinal game of the Spanish Super Cup between Real Madrid and Barcelona is at 1:00 in the afternoon (Central American time). THE PREVIOUS: The Real Madrid and the Barcelona face on Wednesday in Riad in the semifinal of the Spain Supercup, in the first classic of Xavi Hernandez as a Barça coach in search of his first title at the helm of Barça (1:00 pm Central American time). The Super Cup, which will be broadcast on SKY, go back to Arabia two years after the Real Madrid will win on penalties at Athletic in the 2020 final in Yedá (east), contesting the 2021 edition in Spain for the pandemic. The trophy will play its third edition in its new four-way final format, which will face the second-placed merengue team from the last league against Barça, current champions of Copa del Rey, in the first semifinal.

Thursday, the Atlético de Madrid, current league champion, will face Athletic de Bilbao, finalist of the last Copa del Rey and winner of the Super Cup 2021. The two games will be played at the stadium King Fahd of Riyadh, which will also host the final of the trophy next Sunday. The 30,000 tickets have already been sold (slightly less than half the capacity of the stadium due to the pandemic) put on sale for Wednesday’s classic, the first official played outside of Spain. The merengue team, current leader of the Spanish championship, seems to arrive in a better position than its Barça rival, sixth in the championship in Spain, 17 points behind. Real Madrid. – Cautious meringue – “In theory we may be favorites, but there is theory and practice,” warned, however, the Italian coach on Saturday after winning 4-1 at Valencia in The league. “Barça will always be a rival for Real Madrid, it is not called a classic for nothing,” added Ancelotti, who will bet again on Wednesday the Frenchman. Karim Benzema and the Brazilian Vinicius as his attacking partner.

🔥Xavi is going for his first Clásico as Barcelona’s DT and this is the 11th that he will send to kick Real Madrid out of the Spanish Super Cup; with the new signing and surprise in the core.🔥 Published by Diario Deportivo Diez on Tuesday, January 11, 2022