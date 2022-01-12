Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today Wednesday, January 12

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Do not close the doors to love for past experiences that left you disappointed. Enjoy the charm of being in love with another person, with love or with life itself. Express all that beauty that your heart contains. Don’t be afraid of rejection and keep trying always. Lucky numbers: 31, 5, 44.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Print your stamp of individuality on what you do. Try different ways of expressing yourself. Cosmic energy restores your lost health, but you have to do your part and take care of yourself. Athletic activity, exercise and / or Yoga will be mandatory to keep you in optimal condition. Lucky numbers: 50, 38, 2.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

You will be able to recover what you lost by believing in whom you should not have trusted. You will make better contacts that will help you a lot in important decisions related to work or profession. Live grateful. Your family will help you put down roots and have greater financial stability. Lucky numbers: 33, 5, 14.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Your drama period is over and comedy period begins. If you have a partner, your current relationship is strengthened and new agreements are reached. You will change your schedule so full of activities for a more relaxed one. Nothing and no one will be able to disturb your peace and the happiness that is enclosed in your heart. Lucky numbers: 20, 1, 14.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

You know what you want and how to get it. You will now be saturated with experiences and pleasant surprises in matters of money and profession. Laugh a lot and enjoy life. You are enough and you are left over when it comes to making money. Put into practice affirmations of prosperity and abundance daily. Lucky numbers: 16, 4, 30.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sep 21)

Now you will be clearer and better oriented when looking for a partner. You will understand that talking about love and loving with the heart are two different things. Love is not something of the intellect, but of the soul and feelings. You will not fantasize or invent passions that do not exist. You will seek pure feelings. Lucky numbers: 46, 39, 10.

Libra

(Sep 22 – Oct 22)

You will develop a double skin where everything negative will bounce back. Love with a capital A will be a reality in your life. You will shine like a star in the social world. Good luck will not abandon you. The time has come to put your heart, your home, your life in order. Lucky numbers: 25, 31, 42.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

You will attract excellent and faithful human beings to your space. If you are single, unique opportunities appear in your landscape to join your soulmate. There will be greater harmony in your life. You will be joining groups and meeting people of the same mentality and sensitivity as yours. Lucky numbers: 9, 2, 6.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

What has to do with children is exalted and you will receive many joys from them. Something that you have asked of God, of your beings of light, is going to be given to you. In matters of love, plant yourself in reality. Whoever is with you is because he loves you, if not, let him leave your side immediately. Lucky numbers: 18, 21, 35.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Whatever your imagination dictates, follow it without fear, Capricorn. The world of the occult, the world of the spiritual, will have no secrets for you. You will be able to receive without hearing or sight, because you will receive messages in your mind to help you and your family. Lucky numbers: 6, 49, 1.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

You will shine and stand out more than ever. Enemies and envious, logically they will not be lacking. Do not reveal secrets or comment on your plans or projects. Also take care where you stamp your signature and make a copy of all legal or business documents. Your mind will be the source of dazzling creativity. Lucky numbers: 36, 12, 17.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Your inner lover awakens, the being that lives in your heart. You will learn to love yourself, pamper yourself and make yourself happy without depending on anyone or anything. You will not give yourself to those who do not deserve you or beg for love from those who do not know what love is. You will cultivate new and better friendships. Lucky numbers: 51, 24, 19.