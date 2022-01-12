What to Know and How to Protect Yourself By Investing.com



© Reuters



Investing.com – In recent times, we’ve seen the world go “crypto crazy.” Digital currencies like,, or are already everywhere on the internet and have seen their popularity increased in recent years. Their rising values ​​promise big returns for investors (as long as coin prices don’t plummet, of course). In this sense, and as growing as the popularity of digital assets, there are already many scammers who want to take advantage of this “cryptocurrency”.

In reality, those interested in cryptocurrencies today are at great risk of fraud. This new trend is accompanied by a lawless and unregulated world in which criminals are vigilant and ready to strike. For this reason, ESET, a company specialized in cybersecurity, calls on users to take due precautions when it comes to cryptocurrencies. The normal rules of fraud prevention also apply in this universe, and everything seen on the Internet must be carefully analyzed and checked to avoid possible fraud and scams.

Why are cryptocurrency scams growing?

Scammers are adept at taking advantage of current events and fashion trends to mislead their victims. And there is nothing that is more fashionable than cryptocurrencies today. The result? Between October 2020 and May 2021, Americans lost about $ 80 million (€ 71 million) in thousands of cryptocurrency-related scams, according to the FTC. In the UK, the figure is even higher: Police say victims lost more than 146 million pounds (172 million euros) in the first nine months of 2021.

Why are scams increasing in the crypto universe?

ESET reveals some of the reasons:

Lack of regulation: The cryptocurrency market is poorly regulated, if at all, compared to the traditional stock market.

Media Interest: Massive media interest makes it a common hook for phishing and scams

Rapid rise in prices: Rising cryptocurrency prices attract consumers who dream of getting rich quick

Hoaxes in the RRSS: social networks help to amplify rumors, real or fictitious.

Coin Mining for Money – There’s also the lure of coin mining for money, which phishers can use as a hook

What are the most common cryptocurrency scams?

ESET also warns that users who safely store their digital assets may be at risk and in the crosshairs of cybercriminals. That’s because scammers have been able to extract funds from these companies on numerous occasions, sometimes claiming hundreds of millions. However, normally the affected companies promise to return the lost to the affected customers. Unfortunately, there are no such guarantees for victims of cryptocurrency fraud, and if you fall for a scam, you can lose a lot of money.

For this reason, the cybersecurity expert company has compiled what the most common threats in the crypto universe are like:

Ponzi Scams: This is a type of investment scam in which victims are tricked into investing in a nonexistent company or a “get-rich-quick scheme” that actually does nothing more than fill the scammer’s pocket . Cryptocurrencies are ideal for this as scammers are always inventing new “cutting edge” technologies to attract investors and generate higher virtual profits. Falsifying data is easy when the currency is virtual anyway.

Pump and dump: Scammers encourage investors to buy shares of little-known cryptocurrency companies, based on false information. Subsequently, the share price rises and the scammer sells his own shares, making a good profit and leaving the victim with worthless shares.

Fake celebrity reviews – Scammers impersonate celebrities or create fake accounts to encourage their followers to invest in fake schemes like the ones above. In one of the schemes, about $ 2 million was lost to scammers who even named Elon Musk in a Bitcoin giveaway campaign to make the scam more reliable.

Fake exchanges: Scammers send emails or post messages on social media promising access to virtual money stored on cryptocurrency exchanges. The only downside is that the user usually has to pay a small fee first. The exchange does not exist and your money is lost forever.

Faking apps: Cybercriminals spoof legitimate cryptocurrency apps and upload them to app stores. If you install one, it could steal your personal and financial data or implant malware on your device. Others can trick users into paying for non-existent services or attempt to steal the logins of their cryptocurrency wallet.

Fake press releases: Scammers sometimes even mislead journalists, who republish false information. This happened on two occasions when legitimate news outlets wrote stories about large retailers preparing to accept certain cryptocurrencies. The bogus press releases these stories were based on were part of pump and dump schemes designed to make scammers’ stocks in the aforementioned currencies more valuable.

Phishing / Implantation – Phishing is one of the most popular ways for scammers to operate. Emails, text messages, and social media are spoofed to appear to be from a legitimate and trusted source. Sometimes that “source” – for example, a credit card provider, bank, or government official – requests payment for something in cryptocurrency. They will try to rush you into acting without thinking.