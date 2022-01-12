What we saw, we did not see (and we still have to see) of his return to the NBA

Who was Sunday at the Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors, assures that the ovation to Klay Thompson was as loud and exciting, as the three championships of the team in the last seven years.

The 31-year-old guard officially made his return to the NBA after 940 consecutive days without playing a game (including the playoffs).

Thompson opened the scoring for the Warriors with the first basket of a game that would end in victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Then, he shot his first triple, specifically since June 13, 2019.

He finished with 17 points, three rebounds, one assist and one rebound. But beyond his usual offense, his mere presence also influenced the defense.

Here’s what we saw, didn’t see (and still need to see) of Thompson with Golden State:

What we saw

The return -for a minute- of the ‘Big 3’ (Klay / Curry / Draymond), who before Thompson’s debut, registered a record of 365-113 (.764%), the best percentage for a trio in the history of the NBA.

10th season as teammates pic.twitter.com/SNdAS3sQ03 – Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 10, 2022

Although Draymond Green suffered some discomfort during the warm-up, he did not want to miss the party and therefore played only one minute.

WHAT WE DIDN’T SEE

According to ESPN Stats & Information, the 18 shots Thompson took were the most by a Warriors player in 20 minutes or less played. Prior to that, Rick Barry made 13 of 20 shots from the field against the Pacers on March 19, 1977.

The Warriors also attempted 105.4 shots per 100 possessions against the Cavs, their highest rate in a game this season.



With Thompson, Golden State played one of its three slowest pace games (92.0) this season (two were against the Cavaliers themselves). The good news was that, for the first time, they won their first game of the season with less than 100 points scored (improving to 1-6).

Meanwhile, according to Second Spectrum, Thompson allowed the Cavaliers to shoot 2 of 5 (4 points) as the closest defender on Sunday, but posted the team’s worst defensive efficiency (108.3).

The Warriors are fourth in catching and shooting match points (30.9). That will improve as Thompson continues to gain pace.

WHAT WE MISS TO SEE

Thompson (1,801) will immediately have the opportunity to pass Kobe Bryant (1,827) in the 20th place of 3-pointers made in NBA history. Chauncey Billups follows with 1,830.

It should be noted that Thompson, according to ESPN Data, is one of eight players since the (NBA-ABA) merger with five All-Star selections, an All-Defense and multiple titles before his 30th birthday. The other seven players are on the team of the 75 best in history: Larry Bird, Bryant, Tim Duncan, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal and Scottie Pippen.

Klay Thompson dunks against the ‘Cavs’ defense. Jed Jacobsohn / NBAE via Getty Images

At 31, Thompson aspires to regain his rhythm in the remainder of the tournament so that, next year, he will play another All-Star Game and return to the All-Star Teams.

Before his pair of injuries, Thompson was one of the longest-running players in the NBA. His 738 games played from his debut in 2011-12 to the 2019 Finals are 20 more than any other player.

Former Warrior and now with the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant, is the greatest example of a successful comeback from an Achilles tendon injury.

This Tuesday, Thompson and the Warriors will have another chance to prove that they are the best team in the Western Conference when they meet the surprise Memphis Grizzlies, who register nine straight wins.

There Ja Morant awaits him, a player who was not yet in the NBA when Thompson was injured. A rival, who, quite possibly, will meet again in the postseason.