WhatsApp | How long did they let you in seen | Applications | Trick 2022 | Smartphone | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Does someone you know not reply to your message from WhatsApp ? Many times that we tend to write to someone, we are always afraid that they will leave us “in sight” or in the dreaded double blue check. In order to know how long your text was ignored, we will give you a trick.

The tutorial is quite simple and it is not necessary to have to download a third-party application such as APKs or other types of programs. It only works for those who have their WhatsApp with active read receipts.

HOW LONG DID THEY LEAVE YOU “IN SEEN” ON WHATSAPP

The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp.

Now you only have to go to the conversation where they left you “in sight”.

Then you must press the message you sent and you don’t know if they read it.

There you will see the “Info” tab.

Press it and several tabs will open.

In this way you will be able to know exactly the exact time in which you were ignored. (Photo: MAG)

You see Delivered means that your message was delivered to the recipient, but it has not been seen.

Played: When the user played the voice message you sent them.

Read or seen: When your contact opened the chat and saw the message. You will be able to see the time in which you looked at your conversation even if you have deactivated the double blue check.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com.