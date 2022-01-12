When and where will Roberto Alvarado debut with Chivas in this Clausura 2022

The Chivas of Guadalajara prepare the debut of Roberto Alvarado, after the first duel of the 2022 Clausura tournament against Mazatlán because he was one of the three players who tested positive for COVID-19, So everything indicates that it will be on Sunday, January 16, when he will be officially presented with the rojiblancos in the visit to Pachuca.

This Wednesday both the “Piojo” like Hiram Mier and Luis Olivas, underwent another exam to know if they were still infected and in the absence of being made official, it seems that they are ready to be considered by the technician of the Sacred Flock facing the duel against Hidalgo in a game that is expected spectacular by the Date 2.

And it is that through some images published by the official Twitter account of Guadalajara, Alvarado and Olivas appear at work training alongside the others elements of the tapatia staff, so it is alluded that they are ready to be taken into account already with a negative test, Unless otherwise confirmed during the day.

It should be remembered that the “Louse” is, so far, the only element that came as reinforcement for this contest, although the pass market closes on February 1 and different versions suggest that Chivas is interestedor in the young Julián Araujo, who plays for the Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS and would arrive to reinforce the right back.

Chivas vs. Pachuca: When and at what time do you play for Matchday 2?

The rojiblanco team will hold its second game of the Closing Tournament 2022 when on Sunday, January 16, he takes to the field of the Hidalgo Stadium to visit the Tuzos from Pachuca in a match that will be played with a 30% capacity upon the recommendation of the MX League due to the growth of COVID-19 infections throughout the country. This duel will be played at 6:00 p.m. Central Mexico time through the Fox Sports signal.