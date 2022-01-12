Who was Francisca Lachapel’s first husband?

We all know her as Francisca lachapel But, if you pay attention to all her social networks, you will notice that the winner of the ninth season of the reality show “Nuestra Belleza Latina 2015” erased the last name that identified her. The reason? It is the last name of your ex-husband.

Perhaps this decision was made after having married the Italian businessman Francesco Zampogna to completely close a stage of his life, to be able to continue and enjoy what awaits him ahead.

Source: Instagram @francisca

Rocky Lachapel, the first husband of Francisca lachapel

The first husband of Francisca lachapel It was Rocky Lachapel, a Dominican businessman with whom she was married from 2010 to 2016. At the time, many assured that the reason for the separation was due to the sudden fame of the presenter and model thanks to being crowned Nuestra Belleza Latina.

The reality is that, at that moment, Francisca lachapel He was in charge of clarifying that neither his professional life nor third parties in discord were the culprits of the decision they made. They were simply in different places and their lives were taking different directions.

When he was married to Francisca, they lived together in the United States, where he offered his work as an interior designer in cities like Miami and New York. Time after, Rocky lachapel He decided to settle definitively in his country of origin and to carry out “Lachapel Company”, a very important company in the Dominican Republic that is mainly dedicated to remodeling wood and light construction in the residential, corporate and tourist sector of his country.

It is in the Dominican Republic where he formed a beautiful family alongside his wife and three-year-old son, Ashton Lachapel.

Francisca lachapel now she is francisca

2021 was the year that Francisca lachapel He decided to modify the users of his different social networks to start calling himself Francisca. The reason for this decision is not known for sure, since the reality is that, at some point, she had assured that she would continue to use it as her stage name.

“I already started my career like this, I don’t see him feeling it change it”said the Latin beauty. “It seems to me that it has as much cache … From Francisca Lachapel to Méndez, (better) Lachapel.”

Nor can we say that it was because of his commitment and marriage to Francesco Zampogna, since their relationship began in 2018. Perhaps, as we mentioned earlier, it was only a decision that he made in private, trying to completely leave that stage of his life behind. What do you think?