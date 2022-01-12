Will he be right? A former world champion sees Jermall Charlo defeating Canelo Álvarez

The last hours were very important for world boxing, especially for the Mexican, because it transpired that Canelo Alvarez He will not fight on a cruise but he would stay in super middleweight to face Jermall charlo. On the other hand, in the last hours the former world champion and analyst of ESPN, Paulie malignaggiHe said that the American can win over Guadalajara. Will he be right?

After becoming an undisputed fighter of the 168 pounds, Eddy reynoso launched a striking request by officially requesting an opportunity before Ilunga Makabu, 200-pound world champion. The world was surprised because the Mexican has great challenges in his category as in the 175 pounds.

However, with the passage of time, the crash in the cruise ships seems to have stalled and Canelo Alvarez it could have its premiere in super medium. The chosen one would be WBC Middleweight World Champion, Jermall charlo, who would have no problem gaining weight to face Caleb Plant and then the Mexican.

On the other hand, after the news was released, Paulie malignaggi He said that his compatriot could surpass that of Guadalajara. “I love this fight. I have to be honest. I love this fight. That’s something we have to wake up to. I have to say that Jermall Charlo is one of the guys that I can see beating Canelo ”, said to The Boxing Voice.

And I add: “I have been saying that Jermall and Andrade. But now I think Andrade’s level is declining and he’s not as much of a threat to Canelo as he used to be. But Jermall is a big threat, and I think Jermall would defeat Canelo. Now the fight is going to happen. You know what? Great, great recognition for Canelo for doing the battle, because this is the guy that I chose to beat him ”.