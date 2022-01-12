Windows 11 will get a new Microsoft Defender

Microsoft Defender is, without a doubt, one of the best antivirus solutions for Windows 10, and also for Windows 11. As we told you at the time in this article, it not only offers a high degree of protection, but also has a minimal impact on system performance and its interface is friendly and easy to use. Interesting, right? And the best thing is that, above, it’s totally free, and it comes pre-installed with both operating systems.

Unless you are a real disaster, or in very specific cases that only apply to the professional sector, it’s unnecessary Consider using a third-party security solution if you use Microsoft Defender on Windows 10 or Windows 11, as long as you keep them duly updated, obviously. By this I do not mean that it is a perfect security solution, but it is obvious that it is very good, and on top of it it is free.

Microsoft is aware of the success that Microsoft Defender has had, and therefore continues to work to introduce improvements that keep it as a modern, effective and attractive security solution. In this sense, we know that the Redmond giant is working on a cross version of Microsoft Defender which will be compatible with Windows 11, Android, iOS and macOS, and which goes by the code name “Gibraltar.”

We don’t have a specific release date yet, so right now we can only wait, but most likely this new version will land on Windows 11. within a few months, at the most. All in all, keep in mind that this app It will not replace the original, which comes pre-installed with Windows 11.

New Microsoft Defender for Windows 11, iOS, Android and macOS

As we anticipate, this new version will be able to run without problems on those four platforms, and as we see in the attached image, you can view the status and protection of all devices that are linked to our account Microsoft Defender. Listed in this image are an Android smartphone, a Windows 11-based desktop computer, and a MacBook.

“Gibraltar” will be a multiplatform solution, and it will be available at a general level, that is, it will not be limited to the professional sector. If you are wondering if it will be free or paid, I have good news for you: it will be totally free, so you can enjoy it on all your compatible devices, and without spending a penny.

The details we have are still somewhat scarce, but Microsoft itself has confirmed that this application has been written, from scratch, to ensure full compatibility and optimization under Windows 11, uses web components and takes a similar approach, in terms of interface, to what we saw in the enterprise version of Microsoft Defender.

As expected, Microsoft Defender “Gibraltar” will have modifications necessary to achieve optimized use at the general consumption level. This will be noticed in numerous functions, such as the possibility of adding members of our family to the security panel, and of creating invitations via email or QR codes.