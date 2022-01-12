WINTER BASEBALL – Alberto drives in two, Giants shut out Licey

With a two-lap RBI single by Hanser Alberto and five blank innings by Logan Ondrusek, the Gigantes del Cibao beat the Tigres del Licey away on Tuesday at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium, on the thirteenth round of Todos Contra Todos.

With the victory, the Cibao team stopped a two-loss streak and remained in the first position of the Round Robin with a record of 9-4. The Giants improve their record on the road with 3-4 and remain impeccable at home, where they will return this Thursday with 6-0.

Logan Ondrusek (2-0, 2.30) won the game and finished with five scoreless innings, one hit, two walks and two strikeouts. The combined pitching of the Francomacorisanos limited the blue bats four hits. Juan Minaya (2-0, 1.35) earned his fourth save.

In the lost cause, Albert Abreu (1-2, 0.56) for the Tigres; 5 2/3 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 2 walks and 5 strikeouts.

Henry Urrutia drove in the Giants’ first run with a single to left field in the third inning. The Cuban reinforcement continues to place outstanding numbers in this Round Robin stage.

In eleven games he has connected sixteen hits, nine RBIs, three home runs and an offensive line of; .432 AVG, .488 OBP, .730 SLG, .1.218 OPS, in 37 shifts.

In the seventh, Hanser Alberto lined up a two-run RBI single to left field for the Giants 3-0.

For the Giants; Henry Urrutia 4-2, pushed; Hanser Alberto 4-1, two RBIs, Isaac Rodríguez 4-1, two runs scored; José Siri 4-1, scored.

For the Tigers; Michael De la Cruz 4-1, Anderson Tejeda 2-1.