WWE RAW Audience January 10, 2022

WWE news is spreading like wildfire. Last night Monday night raw aired its second episode of the year 2022. Yesterday, we leave you the live coverage. Today, we leave you the audience data for the new WWE RAW episode.

WWE Raw audience

The episode broadcast by the television channel USA Network has given much to talk about. Regarding its audience, the American portal specialized in reporting on the number of television viewers, Showbuzzdaily, has provided the followers of the red mark.

According to the medium, Monday night raw has registered an average audience of 1,632,000 viewers. These data represent a slight decrease compared to the episode broadcast last week. In this broadcast, an audience of 1,716,000 viewers was registered. Therefore, it has been experienced a drop of 84,000 viewers.

This week’s episode featured several points of interest. Among them stands out the victory of Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable) before RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle proclaiming themselves Champions in Couples of Raw. In addition, Doudrop won a triple threat match against Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair, allowing her to be a contender for the Women’s Championship of Raw, currently in the hands of Becky Lynch.

On the other hand, numerous incidents were made in the rivalries for world titles. Brock Lesnar had confrontations with Bobby Lashley, while Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins continued the course of their rivalry.

Raw Audiences 2022