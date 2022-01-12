Xavi warns: Madrid is the most fit team in Spain

The Barca could give a blow of effect with a victory against its maximum rival

As a player, he had to experience several classics in the best moment of FC Barcelona. When Pep Guardiola was a coach and there was a hegemony of Barca over Real Madrid. Now, some years later, things have changed. FC Barcelona has not beaten the white club for more than three seasons. Xavi Hernández will direct his first classic as a coach at a time when his team is in low hours.

Madrid are favorites for the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup to be played this Wednesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. At a press conference, the Catalan reviewed the last hour before the meeting.

“I have experienced them in all colors. Being favorites and not winning and vice versa. I see a Barça under construction and a Madrid in a very good shape, but that doesn’t mean anything. We have experienced them in all colors. No it will be easy to impose our game because they are the most fit team in Spain, “he said in reference to the clashes.

“It arrives when it arrives. It is clear that we need time and that we have had setbacks, but there are no excuses. Tomorrow will be another final for us. It is a great test to see where the team is,” he added.

On the importance of a victory in this match, Xavi assured that “it could be a turning point. Getting into a final and then winning a title would give tremendous credibility to the project. It would be important. It would not give us the title, because the final would remain. , but it would be very important to us. “

“For us it is a challenge, an opportunity to win a title. We are very motivated and it could be a turning point. We will try to be protagonists and do many things well. It is a Real Madrid that is the most fit team in Spain. El Clásico it is unpredictable. Nobody knows what can happen, regardless of the difference in points, “he added.

When asked about his rival, the coach replied that “I don’t have to remove anyone. Better that everyone play and that way we see where we are. We have to be realistic. Nothing is going to change us. I prefer everyone to be there and look good. show. To enjoy the competition, which is wonderful, fantastic “, referring to the doubts in the opposing eleven.