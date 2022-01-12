Yanet García exposes her shapely rear with a daring set of string lingerie

Yanet Garcia shook the hearts of her fans by posing in a sultry lingerie set, with which he showed in detail the beauty of his shapely rear.

After sharing a seductive photograph in which she appeared posing topless and wearing a scant fishnet bikini that left very little to the imagination, the Mexican model and former presenter once again does her thing on social networks, where she drew attention with a brief preview of what your most demanding fans will be able to enjoy on your OnlyFans page.

On this occasion it was through his official Instagram profile where he appeared modeling before just over 14 million followers a revealing red underwear set, whose thin strips and transparencies made more than one tremble while strolling in front of the camera.

As she had done before, the native of Monterrey, Nuevo León, improvised a fiery catwalk next to the pool, where she showed off the part of her body that attracts the most attention, her shapely rear.

The recording of just under a minute not only raised the temperature, it also became one of the most ardent publications so far this 2022, managing to gather more than 700 thousand reproductions and thousands of comments in which they flattered his figure. .

As his loyal fans know well, this is not the only time that he has modeled this type of garment, because days before he caused a stir by appearing in a recording in which he turned his back to the camera to allow his appreciation. Stunning figure with revealing green underwear set, images that of course the most demanding followers appreciated.

While, in another of his most recent posts, the host who gained fame as the “Weather Girl” once again shone by the pool, where she turned her back to the camera to show her statuesque figure while wearing a tiny fishnet thong that got lost in the immensity of her curves and that caused nearly 300 my heart-shaped reactions.

