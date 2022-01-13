13 years of the transaction between Satoshi and Hal Finney

It has been exactly 13 years since computer scientist Hal Finney became the recipient of the first transaction on the Bitcoin blockchain by its creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.

On January 12, 2009, when the white paper of Bitcoin (BTC) he was barely three months old, Satoshi sent Finney 10 BTC, which was worth next to nothing at the time, but is now worth about $ 440,000. The move, likely a test to determine the viability of the blockchain, was the first in a series of hundreds of millions of transactions in Bitcoin among millions of people around the world.

“When Satoshi announced the first release of the software, I caught it right away”, Finney said in a 2013 post on Bitcointalk.org. “I think I was the first person, other than Satoshi, to run bitcoin. I mined block 70-odd, and was the recipient of the first bitcoin transaction, when Satoshi sent me ten coins as proof. I had an email conversation with Satoshi for the next few days, mostly me reporting the bugs and him fixing them. “

Running bitcoin – halfin (@halfin) January 11, 2009

Finney was one of the first people to respond to Satoshi’s message on the cypherpunks mailing list, and many in the space still believe that he was one of the pseudonyms behind the creation of Bitcoin. Sadly, the legendary cryptocurrency pioneer passed away from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) in 2014. Today he would have turned 65.

When the first BTC was sent, there was not even a cash value associated with the crypto asset, whose blockchain has racked up more than 701 million transactions as of January 8. One of the most famous early use cases –the exchange of 10,000 BTC for two pizzas in 2010– helped pave the way for the crypto asset to end up being accepted in many bars, restaurants and even as legal tender throughout the country of El Salvador.

Thirteen years ago, Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies were highly experimental, unproven, and highly unknown. Today, regulators around the world discuss how to handle the integration of central bank digital currencies, stablecoins, and digital assets into their financial systems.

In 2035, thirteen years from now, the BTC blockchain will likely still have many blocks to mine. Some experts predict that the price of the crypto asset will hit $ 100,000 in 2022, with the potential to grow even further in the next few years.

Keep reading: