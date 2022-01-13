15 years of the iPhone that changed everything in The Applesfera Talks

We start the first episode of the Applesfera podcast this year with many things to play, along with David Bernal Raspall and Eduardo Archanco. The first of them can not be other than the fifteenth anniversary of the original iPhone. But before that, we can’t let go of all the news that has happened since we started the year.

Fifteen years fly by





One thought that the beginning of 2022 was going to be calm. With time to accept the change of year and stop writing 2021 everywhere. But it has not been that way, 2022 is coming very loaded. For example, this is the year in which, yes or yes, the transition to Apple Silicon is finalized. There are many Mac models still to be migrated and others that are preparing their second generation under Apple’s “M” chips.

The AirPods Pro 2 will carry Lossless support according to Kuo, which is very good. We wonder how this is possible, whether via a new codec or new wireless technology. In any case, it will be painful for AirPods Max users if they finally can’t stand this Lossless sound.





There is also time to talk about the new “cheap” Apple Display and what that gap in Apple’s supply means. The iPhone SE 3, the capsule-shaped hole of the iPhone 14 and Apple’s glasses complete the topics to be discussed.

You have to see what the world has changed since that January 9, 2007. Just turned fifteen years in which almost everything is different. That original iPhone had a top-secret development, relegating what was going to be an iPad first to focus on a phone. Many have blamed Jobs for not being a very technical profile, but he was able to make the right decisions with very little information. That is what a leader and a visionary does.

In this new season, Las Charlas de Applesfera is broadcast live on Twitch every Tuesday at 7:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time. You can follow us on the Elstream channel of Webedia, join, follow us and subscribe to the new platform to always be up to date. And of course we will air the episode every Thursday morning. You can listen to each episode on the main podcasting platforms:

