2024 Caribbean Series to be played in Miami, United States

The Serie of Caribbean For the year 2024 will give a leap in quality, since it will be held in the U.S, specifically in Miami, Florida, at the Stadium loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins in Las Major League Baseball – MLB.

As reported by Mrs. Mari Montes, the 2024 Caribbean Series will take place in Miami, with loan Depot Park being the one to host the champions of the professional winter leagues from Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Panama, without a doubt. , a leap in quality and an important level for this event that will take place in a Major League venue.

Source confirms to me that the 2024 Caribbean Series will be played here in Miami, at the loanDepotpark, Marlins stadium. So the venues for next year (Caracas) and 2024 (Miami) are defined. – Mari Montes ❤️⚾️🦁🐾🫓 (@porlagoma) January 12, 2022

This January 12, 2022, the venues for next editions of the Caribbean Series were confirmed, since it made official that Caracas, in the University Stadium, will host the next 2023.

Fact

After many years, Miami will once again host the Caribbean Series, since in 1990 (Orange Bowl) and 1991 (old park “Bobby Maduro”) it was played in this city of the United States. That time, Leones del Escogido and Tigres del Licey, respectively, were the champions.

