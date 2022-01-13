: 3 out of 4 Spaniards, in favor of following a healthy diet after COVID-19 ::

01/13/2022 According to the FOOD 2021 Barometer, powered by Edenred, 88% of respondents expect restaurants to offer healthier options after the pandemic. Of them, 88% expect it for health reasons, followed by 23% who prioritize animal care and the environment. 96% of Spaniards have returned to go to restaurants after reopening due to confinement.

The pandemic has had an impact on the care and concern for the health of Spaniards, as reflected The new edition of the FOOD Barometer, presented by Edenred, a global leader in payment solutions services for companies and a daily companion for people at work and within the framework of the FOOD program, promotes healthy eating. Thus, 3 out of 4 Spaniards are more aware of their health and following a healthy diet after the COVID-19 crisis. For this reason, the majority (88%) expect restaurants to offer healthier options and 37% say that they now eat healthier after this period of crisis (while more than half have not changed their diet). The field work has analyzed the consequences of the pandemic in the field of catering and changes in consumer demands.

For Manuel Asla, Marketing Director of Edenred Spain, “The FOOD Barometer is already a benchmark in the restaurant sector and a valuable tool for learning about consumer tastes and habits. The global trend towards a healthy life, which has increased even more as a result of the pandemic, is reflected when choosing a restaurant. Through this study, from Edenred we identify these trends to add value to restaurants and facilitate access to their services thanks to the Ticket Restaurant “.

Among the reasons why Spaniards expect restaurants to have healthy options on their menus is health in most cases (88%), but also 23% attribute it to issues related to animal care and food. environment.

When asked what they consider a healthy diet to be, for 73% it means fresh products, while for 47% it is when there is a clear indication of “Healthy Option” on the menu of a restaurant and for 43% when there is a clear indication of the nutrition labeling. Also, 26% consider a menu healthy when there are more salads and 24% when there are vegetarian and / or vegan options.

Fewer customers in restaurants

The study carried out by Edenred reflects the impact on Spanish restaurants as a result of the restrictions carried out in the different autonomous communities due to the pandemic. Thus, 50% of the hoteliers surveyed state that they had fewer customers when they reopened after the closings, 28% had more and 22% had the same. However, 65% of the restaurants that did not close have noticed more customers during the pandemic, which they attribute to food vouchers: 48% believe it helps them attract new customers and 52% to retain them. Consumers give a positive assessment of the return to normality: 96% have returned to go to restaurants after the reopening due to confinement.

In addition, restaurants have maintained the changes made to adapt during confinement and some have modified their sales processes during 2021. While 31% launched a delivery service, 30% launched a take away service. All this is in response to the demand of the Spanish, who in the previous barometer demanded that restaurants develop this type of service.

Likewise, during the pandemic, 36% of Spaniards have ordered food at home from restaurants they already knew, which shows the loyalty of food voucher users and 31% did so through the Delivery platform. In addition, they demonstrate their willingness to continue using these services: 77% say that after the pandemic they will continue to order at home, although they will also go to restaurants.

Spaniards, more aware of food waste

The FOOD Barometer has also consulted Spanish consumers about food waste and the need to protect the environment. 84% are concerned about food waste and 72% acknowledge being more aware of all this after COVID-19.

In this sense, 89% of those surveyed would like to know which restaurants act against food waste.

Positive evaluation of Ticket Restaurant

Regarding the use of the Restaurant Ticket, the assessment of the Spanish is good in this regard. In fact, 64% affirm that they would go to eat less at restaurants if they did not have it, and 10% even think that their eating habits would be poorer.

Regarding the novelty introduced last year by Edenred, with which it opted for the 100% digital Ticket Restaurant, 76% of the Spaniards surveyed are satisfied with its comfort and 40% also think that it is better for the environment. 37% value their greater security so as not to lose money and another 35% to avoid contact due to a possible contagion of COVID-19.

Likewise, 89% of restaurant managers are satisfied with the food voucher system in their restaurant, in any of its versions, and 78% are satisfied with its recently released digital version. 76% of those surveyed believe that the food voucher system has a positive impact on their activity, 52% of those surveyed also believe that it helps them retain more customers and 48% to attract new ones.

FOOD barometer

The FOOD Barometer is one of the activities carried out within the framework of the FOOD Program (Fighting Obesity through Offer and Demand), a European project that aims to promote healthy eating to fight obesity. In Spain, this project is promoted by Edenred and Ticket Restaurant®, which are advised by the Spanish Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics in actions related to healthy eating.

In the twelfth edition of this study, a global survey was conducted in 20 countries with a total of 66,410 people and more than 1,370 restaurants.