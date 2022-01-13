5 headphones at the best price on the market, only until the end of the week in AliExpress Plaza

Huawei, Xiaomi, Honor and Tronsmart bring you spectacular sound at a reasonable price.

We are approaching the equator of the January slope, and who better than AliExpress to relieve us, and much, that rise towards the end of the month. AliExpress Plaza offers arrive at the best time and they do it with the more spectacular and portable sound of all this year.

We wanted to gather the best 5 deals on headphones of the week so that you can get the Most enviable portable sound quality. Listen to your music for hours and hours, make calls with their integrated microphones and connect them in a simple way. And yes, today for much less money.

Offers end on the 15th in the morning.

Sound and prices of ten in AliExpress Plaza

Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro– If we were to rank this product, we would certainly make it the best-selling wireless headset of the year. And this is not by chance, because both its quality and its price so tight they are being the perfect reason to renew your old headphones. We are talking about a device that works with Bluetooth 5.2 low consumption, which will give us up 3 hours of battery in talk (6 hours listening to music), with active external noise reduction, charging connector USB-C and very light. If you get one of these, you won’t regret it.

Huawei FreeBuds ProIf what you are looking for is great build quality, and certain high-end features in headphones, these from Huawei will amaze you. They are capable of giving you an autonomy of up to 4 hours with noise reduction activated and 7 hours without her in music playback. They have fast charging, being able, in just 40 minutes, fully charge your headphones in the case. Its technology Bluetooth 5.2 allows a lower consumption than other versions. In design they are very similar to Apple’s AirPods Pro and its sound quality it does not differ at all.

Tronsmart Apollo Air: the firm Tronsmart is also involved in great advances in the field of portable sound. And so much so, that these high-end wireless headphones have been taken out of the hat for a very low price. And it is that, in addition to using technology Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to your devices, these headphones can withstand a use of up to 20 hours (with charging case). Their 6 built-in microphones will make your calls crystal clear, and their resistance with IP45 certified makes them dust and water proof. And as for sound quality, mount a Qualcomm AptX chip and active noise cancellation full frequency. One pass for just over 40 euros.

HONOR Earbuds 2 Lite: the HONOR firm, under the Huawei umbrella, has been emerging in recent months based on good products in the mobile landscape. Its accessories for portable devices are bringing more than one smile to more than one. This time around, these wireless headphones can hold up up to 10 hours of music playback (32 hours with the charging case) and with a very fast charge that allows a use of up to 4 hours in just 10 minutes plugged in. His Active noise cancellation is insane, being able to escape from the madding crowd automatically. Despite being cheap headphones, they have high-end dyes.

Huawei FreeBuds 4: If you like the Huawei firm and want to spend just enough to have high-end headphones for less than you imagine, these are your goal. His dual mic lets have a greater clarity in calls, just like your active noise cancellation 2.0 high quality. The gesture control It is what we like the most, allowing you a greater variety to achieve what you want with a single touch or slide. In addition, you can switch source device with just one gesture, something that few achieve so quickly and efficiently in the market.

Even cheaper with these coupons

The AliExpress discount codes leave us more perplexed every week. If the prices of this online store already they are spectacular, with an extra discount they are already crazy. Of course, only in selected products:

AEWS5 : 5 euros discount on purchases over 39 euros.

: 5 euros discount on purchases over 39 euros. AEWS7 : 7 euros discount on purchases over 59 euros.

: 7 euros discount on purchases over 59 euros. AEWS9 : 9 euros discount on purchases over 79 euros.

: 9 euros discount on purchases over 79 euros. AEWS12 : 12 euros discount on purchases over 99 euros.

: 12 euros discount on purchases over 99 euros. AEWS16 : 16 euros discount on purchases over 129 euros.

: 16 euros discount on purchases over 129 euros. JAN02 : 2 euros discount for the minimum purchase of 10 euros. Until February 1 .

: 2 euros discount for the minimum purchase of 10 euros. . JAN03: 3 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 15 euros. Until February 1.

For new users:

NEWAAD: 4 euros discount on purchases over 5 euros. Until February 1.

