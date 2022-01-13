A woman is confined in China with her blind date

A Chinese woman was trapped in the home of the man she was on a blind date with when Zhengzhou city was confined, she explained herself in a series of viral videos.

China struggles to contain the multiple local outbreaks of the delta and omicron variants.

In Zhengzhou (center), where more than 100 cases were reported last week, parts of the city were abruptly confined on Wednesday.

The woman, surnamed Wang, was at the time having dinner at the home of the man with whom she had a blind date.

“Right after arriving in Zhengzhou, there was an outbreak and her community was confined and I couldn’t get out,” Wang told Shanghai-based The Paper on Tuesday.

He explained that he was in town on a week-long trip to meet potential suitors.

“I’m getting older, my family introduced me to ten games (…) The fifth wanted to demonstrate their culinary skills and invited me to dinner at their house,” he said.

Since then, Wang has posted videos, now viral, documenting his daily life. The man is sometimes seen cooking for her or doing housework while she sleeps, according to clips released by local media.

Wang did not reveal his age or the identity of the man in the videos.

The related hashtags accumulated more than six million visits on Weibo, a social network similar to Twitter, as of Wednesday.